PPP/C NOT WORRIED ABOUT MOHAMED’S ENTRY INTO POLITICS – JAGDEO

Jagdeo Slams Azruddin Mohamed’s Political Ambitions: Labels Him Part of “Criminal Cabal”

By Dacia Richards | HGP Nightly News

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) and Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo is dismissing businessman Azruddin Mohamed’s entry into politics, describing the move as delusional and politically irrelevant.

Speaking at his weekly press conference on Thursday, Jagdeo said the PPP holds no concern over Mohamed’s political intentions, instead framing the businessman and his associates as a “criminal cabal.”

“This is a criminal cabal… You can see the association,” Jagdeo stated, referencing Mohamed, his father, and their businesses, which were sanctioned by the U.S. Government in 2023 for alleged gold under-declaration and tax evasion.

“Delusional” and “Playing Victim”

Jagdeo went on to describe Mohamed as “delusional,” adding that any suggestion of political momentum behind the businessman was fabricated.

“He’s leading on some fake online poll manipulated by his supporters or those duping him,” Jagdeo said.

The Vice President also suggested that Mohamed was playing the victim in an attempt to gain public sympathy and speculated that his entry into politics was a strategy to seek leniency from U.S. authorities.

“He believes that by getting into politics, the U.S. might treat him better,” Jagdeo stated.

PPP Unshaken

Jagdeo emphasized that the PPP’s support base remains solid and insisted that Mohamed poses no electoral threat.

“There is no mass exodus from the PPP to Azruddin Mohamed. In fact, people are moving in droves to the PPP,” Jagdeo said.

He added that the party remains confident about the upcoming elections and questioned whether any reputable group would endorse a party “they believe will lose.”

Legal Troubles Mounting

Mohamed’s political announcement came just hours before he was charged with two counts of tax evasion about the under-declaration of a luxury vehicle.

He appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and was granted bail for $500,000. He is expected to return to court on June 26, 2025.

