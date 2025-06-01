FAITH UNBURNED: CHURCH CONTINUES WORSHIP AFTER FIRE

An early morning fire damaged one of the buildings belonging to Outreach Ministries International – Winners’ Cathedral at 26 Durban Street, Lodge, but church officials say worship will continue as planned today.

The blaze, which broke out just after 5:00 a.m., affected the third building on the compound—home to the church’s Junior Church hall and kitchen on the lower floor. The Guyana Fire Service responded swiftly and managed to contain the fire to that building, preventing further spread across the church’s premises.

While the damage is described as significant, no injuries have been reported.The cause of the fire remains unknown. Investigators from both the Guyana Fire Service and the Guyana Police Force were at the scene and have launched a formal investigation.

In a statement, church leaders expressed gratitude for the quick action of emergency responders. “We are extremely grateful for the swift response and commendable efforts of the Guyana Fire Service in containing the blaze,” the church said.

Cleanup efforts began almost immediately, and in a remarkable show of resilience, church officials have confirmed that their main worship service will go on as scheduled at 10:30 a.m. today. They also thanked members of the community who offered help during the emergency.

This incident comes amid a concerning trend in fire outbreaks across Guyana this year. As of May 2025, the Guyana Fire Service has reported over 950 fire-related calls, including more than 60 structural fires—a rise attributed to electrical issues, human error, and arson in some cases. Among the most tragic was the May 21 blaze in Berbice that claimed the lives of a family of four.

While the Winners’ Cathedral fire has not resulted in loss of life, it adds to the mounting tally of fires affecting homes, businesses, and now places of worship across the country.Despite the setback, church leaders are leaning on their faith. Citing 1 Thessalonians 5:18 – “In everything give thanks…” – the church has framed the incident as a test of perseverance and unity.

