HUGHES & POLITICAL LEADERS EXPRESS NO CONFIDENCE IN GPF. CALLS FOR INT’L BODIES TO PROBE DEATH OF ADRIANA YOUNGE

AFC’s Nigel Hughes Calls for International Investigation into Adriana Younge’s Death Amid Deepening Public Distrust

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

GEORGETOWN, Guyana — As outrage over the death of 11-year-old Adriana Younge intensifies, Alliance for Change (AFC) Leader Nigel Hughes is calling for an impartial international investigation led by credible foreign agencies such as the FBI or Scotland Yard. Hughes cited what he described as gross incompetence by the Guyana Police Force (GPF), stating that the agency is unfit to objectively investigate itself.

“There are two critical issues that must be examined,” said Hughes. “The homicide investigation and the police force’s initial mishandling—including why they rejected Adriana’s mother’s plea and issued a false statement.”

Hughes, a practicing attorney-at-law, emphasized that the investigation should not be left solely to local authorities, whom he accused of having ulterior motives. “The police must explain their actions, including rejecting the mother’s concerns and issuing misinformation to the public. They cannot be trusted to investigate themselves,” he declared.

Backing Hughes’ call were political leaders across the aisle, all of whom criticized the GPF for what they labeled a botched response to Adriana’s disappearance.

Public Confidence Collapsing

Dawn Hastings-Williams, senior member of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), echoed the sentiment:

“We have lost confidence in our police force—not because we want to, but because of how they failed this child and her family from the start.”

Simona Brooms, founder of the Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity (ALP), said the tragedy reflects a broader national crisis:

“There’s no system in place for protecting our young girls. Femicide is out of control in Guyana.”

PNCR member Dishwar Jaiprashad stated bluntly:

“It can never be business as usual when a child is dead. The police are withholding information, and the public deserves transparency.”

He urged all Guyanese to remain engaged in the demand for justice, warning that “this could have happened to any child.”

Growing Demands for Oversight and Reform

As the investigation unfolds, public figures continue to demand sweeping reforms, including the creation of child emergency alert systems, greater oversight of police conduct, and international support to ensure impartiality in handling high-profile cases involving state agencies.

Like this: Like Loading...