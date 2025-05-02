Saturday, May 3, 2025
HomeNewsDOUBLE DAY HOTEL OWNER RELEASED FROM POLICE CUSTODY….POLICE MAINTAIN THAT A CIVILIAN...
News

DOUBLE DAY HOTEL OWNER RELEASED FROM POLICE CUSTODY….POLICE MAINTAIN THAT A CIVILIAN MISLEAD THEM

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
1120

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

The Guyana Police Force has confirmed that Bhojnauth Bhola, the owner of the Double Day Hotel, has been released from custody amid the ongoing investigation into the death of 11-year-old Adriana Younge. Bola, who had been detained following the discovery of Younge’s body in the hotel’s swimming pool, has been ordered to report daily to the police while the investigation continues.

Additionally, the Immigration Department has placed Bhola on a travel blacklist, preventing him from leaving the jurisdiction. Meanwhile, DNA samples taken from both the hotel owner and Adriana Younge are scheduled to be flown to the Mount Sinai Health System in New York for advanced forensic analysis.

The police force continues to face intense public scrutiny after releasing a false initial statement claiming Younge had exited the hotel and entered a red and black Raum vehicle. That account has since been discredited by security footage and ongoing investigations.

The police are now blaming the incorrect report on a civilian employee stationed at the police command center, who has since been placed on administrative leave. They claim the employee entered an incorrect date while reviewing CCTV footage, leading to a critical misstep in the early investigation.

Further complicating matters, a sergeant from the Special Constabulary reportedly misled fellow officers by stating she received a call from an anonymous male claiming to have seen Younge leave the hotel. Investigators later arrested the caller, only to discover that he is well acquainted with the constabulary officer involved.

In total, five police personnel—including a corporal, a constable, and Assistant Commissioner Khalid Mandall—have been placed on administrative leave or relieved of duties over the mishandling of the case.

As pressure mounts from the public and civil society for justice, questions remain over systemic failures within the Guyana Police Force and how such misinformation was allowed to shape the initial narrative in a case that has gripped the nation.

Previous article
HUGHES & POLITICAL LEADERS EXPRESS NO CONFIDENCE IN GPF. CALLS FOR INT’L BODIES TO PROBE DEATH OF ADRIANA YOUNGE
Next article
Venezuela Defies UN Court Ruling, Pushes Ahead with Elections in Disputed Essequibo Region
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

GUYANA TO LEAD CARIBBEAN IN TOURISM SECTOR BY 2030 – PRESIDENT...

CARTER CENTER CALLS ON POLITICAL PARTIES TO ACT RESPONSIBLY