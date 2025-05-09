‘HOPE IS RISING’ NATIONWIDE PRAYER INITIATIVE BEGINS FRIDAY AT MIDNIGHT

24-Hour Global Prayer Event “Hope is Rising” Begins at Midnight — A Call for National Healing and Unity

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News.

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — As the clock strikes 12:01 a.m. Friday, Guyanese at home and abroad will unite in a 24-hour global prayer initiative titled “Hope is Rising”, a spiritual movement aimed at healing, unity, and national restoration.

The prayer event is being led by Guyanese-American Evangelist Joe Prasad, with support from internationally renowned ministers Scott Camp and Jesse Reimer. The initiative brings together intercessors from nearly 50 nations, spanning Africa, Asia, Europe, the Caribbean, and the Americas.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday at the National Cultural Centre, Prasad emphasized that the initiative is not political, but entirely spiritual.

“We came here in the name of God for the peace of the nation of Guyana,” Prasad said. “This is a time to lift up families and communities in prayer. ‘Hope is Rising’ is not the answer—it is one of the answers.”

The main in-person gathering will take place at the National Cultural Centre in Georgetown, beginning 3:00 p.m. Friday, but the event will be livestreamed globally. Participants are encouraged to join from homes, churches, or through self-organized Zoom meetings.

Global Prayer, Local Impact

The event comes at a pivotal moment for the nation, particularly in the wake of the tragic death of 11-year-old Adriana Younge, which has plunged the country into mourning and stirred calls for reflection, justice, and healing.

“This prayer session is happening when the nation needs it most. People must know that God is still in control,” said Prasad. “And that every evil will be brought to nothing, and all wrongs will be judged.”

Open to All Faiths and Leaders

“Hope is Rising” has drawn interest from international church leaders, many of whom have already arrived in Guyana. Invitations have also been extended to government officials and political leaders, though Prasad reiterated that the focus remains strictly on spiritual revival and national upliftment, not partisanship.

“This is a platform for unity. It’s open to everyone, regardless of religion or denomination,” he affirmed.

As Guyana navigates a time of collective grief and soul-searching, the Hope is Rising event aims to bring the nation together under a banner of prayer, worship, and hope—proving once again that in moments of crisis, faith can be a powerful force for healing and change.

