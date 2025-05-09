PRIME MINISTER PHILLIPS ADMITS POLICE MISSTEPS IN ADRIANA YOUNG’S CASE, COMMITS TO CARRYING OUT FULL INVESTIGATION

PM Acknowledges Police Missteps in Adriana Younge Case as Canadian Homicide Expert Joins Investigation

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News.

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — More than two weeks after the death of 11-year-old Adriana Younge, which has sparked national outrage and widespread grief, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips has publicly acknowledged missteps by the Guyana Police Force in their initial handling of the case.

Speaking on a televised program on Wednesday, the Prime Minister admitted that the police did not execute their duties flawlessly, particularly in the early stages of the investigation.

“I agree that there were missteps. The police would have taken action, searches were done—but I will not pronounce on that in detail here. What I can assure the public is that the ongoing investigation will get to the bottom of everything that occurred, including the timeline of searches and what was seized,” Phillips stated.

The Prime Minister confirmed that a post-mortem examination conducted by three international pathologists, including one chosen by the family, concluded that Adriana died by drowning. However, he reiterated that the investigation remains active to determine the manner of death, which could distinguish between accidental, homicidal, or other causes.

False Police Report and Commander’s Removal

Phillips also addressed the controversial initial report issued by police, which falsely claimed that Adriana had been seen leaving the Double Day Hotel in a vehicle before her body was found in the hotel’s swimming pool.

“That information should have been verified by the commander before being released,” the Prime Minister said, confirming that the commander was immediately relieved of his post, and that his actions remain under investigation.

At a press conference last month, President Irfaan Ali revealed that the erroneous report originated from a civilian working at a police control center, underscoring systemic flaws in information management within the force.

“There was a civilian in the control center who provided the inaccurate information,” the President noted.

Canadian Expert Brought In

In response to public calls for independent oversight, the Ministry of Home Affairs has confirmed that the Government of Guyana has enlisted the services of Mr. Leonard Makushin, a retired officer from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

Makushin is described as a distinguished and highly experienced homicide and suspicious death investigator with over 30 years of service, 20 of which were spent with the Serious Crimes Branch. He is expected to assist local authorities in determining the full circumstances surrounding Adriana’s death.

The tragic case has not only led to protests and demands for justice but has also raised deep concerns about the efficacy and credibility of law enforcement in Guyana—issues the government now appears committed to addressing through international support and greater transparency.

