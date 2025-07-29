HOLISTIC APPROACH TO BE TAKEN TO ADDRESS UNDER AND UNEMPLOYMENT – NORTON

Aubrey Norton Vows Economic Expansion, Monthly Stipends & Higher Tax Thresholds if Elected

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News



GUYANA – Presidential candidate Aubrey Norton, representing the Partnership for National Unity (APNU), has outlined his administration’s strategy to address youth unemployment, particularly among university graduates, while promising transformative economic reforms should he be elected in September 2025.

In an exclusive with HGP Nightly News, Norton emphasized that expanding Guyana’s economic base would be central to unlocking high-paying opportunities:

“Once we generate those jobs, many of them are going to be high-paying jobs,” he said, noting significant potential in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector.

University Graduates to Benefit from Job Creation

Citing underemployment among tertiary graduates as a persistent national challenge, Norton said his government would prioritize job creation in high-demand fields, such as technology and infrastructure, to reverse the trend of educated youth being forced into low-paying or irrelevant roles.

“Young people coming out of the university shouldn’t have to worry,” Norton asserted confidently.

$50,000 Monthly Stipend for Students

Among his headline promises, the APNU candidate pledged to introduce a $50,000 monthly stipend for all students enrolled in tertiary and technical institutions, a move aimed at easing financial pressures and increasing access to education.

Supplementary Budget & Cash Transfers

Norton committed to introducing a supplementary budget that will:

Increase pensions

Deliver targeted cash transfers

Raise the tax-free income threshold to $400,000/month, potentially benefiting 225,000 public servants and self-employed citizens.

These interventions, he argued, will elevate household incomes and reduce poverty levels across Guyana.

Engaging the Diaspora

Addressing Guyanese abroad, Norton made a direct appeal to skilled professionals in the diaspora, saying:

“There’s a place for you in Guyana—and it doesn’t have to be physical… With the advancements of technology, consultancies and virtual support can benefit the country and its economy.”

The call reflects a broader APNU agenda to leverage diaspora expertise in areas such as finance, technology, and governance.

Like this: Like Loading...