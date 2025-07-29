Tuesday, July 29, 2025
HomeNewsAFC SHOWS POLITICAL MATURITY, SHARES STAGE WITH ALP PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE
NewsPolitics

AFC SHOWS POLITICAL MATURITY, SHARES STAGE WITH ALP PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
133

Brooms Praises AFC’s Political Maturity After Sharing Stage in Rare Display of Unity

By HGP Nightly News

GUYANA — In an unexpected but symbolic moment on the campaign trail, Simona Brooms, leader of the Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity (ALP), shared a stage with political rival Alliance For Change (AFC) during a community outreach event in West Ruimveldt on Saturday.

Brooms, a former government minister under APNU and now head of her political movement, commended the AFC for demonstrating what she called “political maturity” by inviting her—an opponent—to speak at their meeting. She said the gesture marked a turning point in Guyanese politics.

“This in itself is saying to us as a nation that something new has begun to happen… Ain’t no one-man show, and no bad-man show,” Brooms told the crowd, drawing applause. “Guyana needS Brooms. Guyana needS Nigel. Guyana needS Laura. Guyana needS all of us.”

Though Brooms had only stopped by the event as a passerby, she was invited by AFC leaders to say a few words—a gesture she described as genuine and transformative, especially in the context of Guyana’s deeply polarized political landscape.

“It’s bigger than Nigel and bigger than Brooms,” she continued. “We got to humble ourselves. We got to put country and put people first.”

Brooms emphasized that such acts of unity on the campaign trail could resonate deeply with voters, especially those disillusioned with tribal and combative politics. She pledged to continue promoting collaboration over confrontation and thanked the AFC for the opportunity.

The ALP leader, who broke away from APNU earlier this year to form her political party, is contesting in six of the 10 administrative regions in the upcoming regional and general elections.

As the election season intensifies, the moment between Brooms and the AFC may prove a powerful image of what a more mature and inclusive political era in Guyana could look like.

Previous article
HOLISTIC APPROACH TO BE TAKEN TO ADDRESS UNDER AND UNEMPLOYMENT – NORTON
Next article
FOREIGNERS SNATCHING THE BEST JOBS WHILE GUYANESE YOUTHS REMAIN UNTRAINED AND UNEMPLOYED – DR. PAUL WILLIAMS
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

DPP NOLLE PROSEQUI FOR 2017 MURDER OF ‘SAGA’ – FORMER BEST...

Taxi driver found guilty by 12-member jury of raping school girl