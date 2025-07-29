AFC SHOWS POLITICAL MATURITY, SHARES STAGE WITH ALP PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE

Brooms Praises AFC’s Political Maturity After Sharing Stage in Rare Display of Unity

By HGP Nightly News



GUYANA — In an unexpected but symbolic moment on the campaign trail, Simona Brooms, leader of the Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity (ALP), shared a stage with political rival Alliance For Change (AFC) during a community outreach event in West Ruimveldt on Saturday.

Brooms, a former government minister under APNU and now head of her political movement, commended the AFC for demonstrating what she called “political maturity” by inviting her—an opponent—to speak at their meeting. She said the gesture marked a turning point in Guyanese politics.

“This in itself is saying to us as a nation that something new has begun to happen… Ain’t no one-man show, and no bad-man show,” Brooms told the crowd, drawing applause. “Guyana needS Brooms. Guyana needS Nigel. Guyana needS Laura. Guyana needS all of us.”

Though Brooms had only stopped by the event as a passerby, she was invited by AFC leaders to say a few words—a gesture she described as genuine and transformative, especially in the context of Guyana’s deeply polarized political landscape.

“It’s bigger than Nigel and bigger than Brooms,” she continued. “We got to humble ourselves. We got to put country and put people first.”

Brooms emphasized that such acts of unity on the campaign trail could resonate deeply with voters, especially those disillusioned with tribal and combative politics. She pledged to continue promoting collaboration over confrontation and thanked the AFC for the opportunity.

The ALP leader, who broke away from APNU earlier this year to form her political party, is contesting in six of the 10 administrative regions in the upcoming regional and general elections.

As the election season intensifies, the moment between Brooms and the AFC may prove a powerful image of what a more mature and inclusive political era in Guyana could look like.

