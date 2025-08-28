Thursday, August 28, 2025
HICKEN: NO ROOM FOR INTIMIDATION OR LAWLESSNESS ON ELECTION DAY

By HGPTV
Georgetown, Guyana – August 28, 2025 – Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken has assured the public that the Guyana Police Force (GPF) will be out in full strength across all ten administrative regions on election day to safeguard the constitutional rights of citizens.

Speaking during preparations ahead of the September 1 polls, Hicken emphasized that officers will not interfere with the democratic process but will be on the ground to ensure that voters can participate “peacefully and safely.” “Police officers and ranks will be in all 10 of the administrative regions…not to interfere, but to protect your constitutional rights,” the Commissioner said.

He added that recent training programmes have prepared ranks to manage any potential incidents. At the same time, he warned that the Force will act swiftly against anyone seeking to disrupt the peace.

“Let it be clearly understood: any attempt to create disorder, intimidate others, or break the law will be dealt with swiftly and decisively. We have confidence in the people of Guyana,” Hicken declared. On Tuesday, the Commissioner hosted a major deployment briefing with senior and junior officers.

The session, according to the GPF, was designed to ensure that officers are fully equipped and ready to take up duties across the country on election day.

The assurance comes as Guyana braces for one of its most closely watched General and Regional Elections in recent history, where tensions are high and security arrangements are under intense scrutiny.

