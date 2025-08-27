Wednesday, August 27, 2025
HomeCrimeCHARLOTTE STREET MURDER-SUICIDE LEAVES TWO DEAD, CHILD INJURED
CrimeNews

CHARLOTTE STREET MURDER-SUICIDE LEAVES TWO DEAD, CHILD INJURED

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
389

CHARLOTTE STREET MURDER-SUICIDE LEAVES COMMUNITY IN SHOCK

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News.

Tragedy struck on Charlotte Street Tuesday morning when 35-year-old Teekadai Atiya Solomon, an ExxonMobil employee, was fatally shot by her estranged husband, Alroy Solomon, who then turned the gun on himself.

Their 10-year-old son, Jeremiah Solomon, was also injured in the attack and remains hospitalized at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where doctors say he is receiving critical treatment.

Police confirmed that the mother and child had been living at a rented Charlotte Street property for the past three months after separating from Solomon. Reports indicate that the couple was in the midst of divorce proceedings.

Investigators also revealed that the couple’s former home had been destroyed in a suspected arson fire earlier this year, forcing Ramachan-Sodmon and her son to relocate.

Residents described hearing multiple gunshots around 11:50 a.m. Sharon Fraser, who lives nearby, said she ran outside to find the woman lying motionless and the child bleeding in the passageway. She also recalled hearing gunfire in the area just weeks before.

The property owner’s brother, Noel Marks, told reporters that the relationship had been troubled for months and confirmed that police were investigating at least two prior shooting incidents linked to Sullivan at the same property.

“It seems to be a definite case of domestic violence,” Marks said. “She was having problems with him, but he would still come around, take her places, and drive the shared vehicle.”

Police have since launched a full investigation into the murder-suicide, which has once again raised alarm about the ongoing scourge of domestic violence in Guyana.

Previous article
MOH DISPELS CLAIMS THAT 19 YEAR OLD’S DEATH AT LIMA HOSPITALWAS CAUSED BY LACK OF OXYGEN, IS THE RHO COVERING UP THE INCIDENT?
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

One feared dead, two swim to shore after boat capsizes at...

Unrest erupts at Hopetown after alleged speeding car struck down duo 