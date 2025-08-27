CHARLOTTE STREET MURDER-SUICIDE LEAVES TWO DEAD, CHILD INJURED

CHARLOTTE STREET MURDER-SUICIDE LEAVES COMMUNITY IN SHOCK

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News.

Tragedy struck on Charlotte Street Tuesday morning when 35-year-old Teekadai Atiya Solomon, an ExxonMobil employee, was fatally shot by her estranged husband, Alroy Solomon, who then turned the gun on himself.

Their 10-year-old son, Jeremiah Solomon, was also injured in the attack and remains hospitalized at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where doctors say he is receiving critical treatment.

Police confirmed that the mother and child had been living at a rented Charlotte Street property for the past three months after separating from Solomon. Reports indicate that the couple was in the midst of divorce proceedings.

Investigators also revealed that the couple’s former home had been destroyed in a suspected arson fire earlier this year, forcing Ramachan-Sodmon and her son to relocate.

Residents described hearing multiple gunshots around 11:50 a.m. Sharon Fraser, who lives nearby, said she ran outside to find the woman lying motionless and the child bleeding in the passageway. She also recalled hearing gunfire in the area just weeks before.

The property owner’s brother, Noel Marks, told reporters that the relationship had been troubled for months and confirmed that police were investigating at least two prior shooting incidents linked to Sullivan at the same property.

“It seems to be a definite case of domestic violence,” Marks said. “She was having problems with him, but he would still come around, take her places, and drive the shared vehicle.”

Police have since launched a full investigation into the murder-suicide, which has once again raised alarm about the ongoing scourge of domestic violence in Guyana.

