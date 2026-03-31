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HICCUPS WITH CASH GRANT PORTAL EXPOSES SERIOUS DEFICIENCIES IN PLANNING, EXECUTION, AND TECHNICAL CAPACITY – SHEROD DUNCAN

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — What was intended to be a seamless digital rollout for the $100,000 National Cash Grant has instead become a “case study in incompetence,” according to Opposition Member of Parliament Sherod Duncan. As the cashgrant.gov.gy portal enters its first full week of operation, the platform is facing a barrage of criticism over prolonged wait times, data inconsistencies, and a total failure to handle expected user traffic.

While the government maintains that the system is functioning with only “minor kinks,” Duncan argues that the portal’s performance exposes deep-seated deficiencies in the administration’s technical planning and procurement oversight.

“Real-Time Fixes” vs. Widespread Frustration

Dr. Ashni Singh, Minister with Responsibility for Finance, previously assured the public that the portal was being monitored 24/7 and that any issues were being addressed in “real time.”

  • The Government’s Stance: Minister Singh urged citizens to be patient, take screenshots of errors, and report them to the designated hotlines.
  • The Opposition’s Rebuttal: MP Duncan dismissed these assurances, questioning how a system reportedly in development for over a year could collapse under “entirely predictable” user demand.

“The failure to meet basic standards for a national digital rollout represents not merely a technical lapse, but a governance failure… It raises fundamental questions about competence and value for money.”MP Sherod Duncan

Technical Deficiencies: Load Testing & Scalability

Sources within Guyana’s technical community have highlighted several critical flaws that suggest the portal was not ready for a national launch. Duncan pointed to three main areas of failure:

  1. Inadequate Load Testing: The system appeared unable to manage tens of thousands of concurrent users, a basic requirement for any national initiative.
  2. Poor Scalability Planning: The “slothfulness” of the site suggests a lack of server-side elasticity.
  3. Site Reliability Engineering (SRE): Critics argue there was a visible absence of expertise in ensuring the site remained accessible during peak periods.

Legislative Gaps and Data Security

Beyond the spinning “loading” icons, Duncan raised a more serious concern: the security of the personal data being uploaded by hundreds of thousands of Guyanese.

  • Data Protection Act (2023): Duncan stressed that the government is advancing digital transformation without fully operationalizing the necessary safeguards. He is calling for the Data Protection Act to be brought into full effect immediately to protect citizens’ sensitive information.
  • Digital ID Card Act (2023): The MP noted that without the full regulatory framework for these acts, there is a lack of accountability in how the state handles and stores personal data.
  • Access to Information: Duncan is demanding that the Access to Information Act (2011) be used to scrutinize the procurement and development costs of the portal to ensure taxpayers weren’t overcharged for a “failing” system.

A Test of Digital Readiness

As the government continues to push toward a “Digital Guyana,” the rocky start of the $100,000 cash grant portal serves as a high-profile test of institutional readiness. For MP Sherod Duncan, the solution isn’t just a faster website, but a more transparent and legally grounded approach to public technology. Until the “slothfulness” is resolved and the legislative safeguards are in place, the $100,000 promise remains, for many, stuck behind a loading screen.

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