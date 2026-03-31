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FORMER MAYOR: ‘GOV’T HAS NO AUTHORITY TO SEIZE CITY STREETS’

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The power struggle over the heart of the capital city has intensified as former Georgetown Mayor Ubraj Narine breaks his silence on the government’s recent takeover of 22 municipal roads. In a scathing critique, Narine labeled the move by the Ministry of Public Works as “illegal, undemocratic,” and a calculated attempt to dismantle the autonomy of the City Council.

The controversy stems from ministerial orders signed by Public Works Minister Juan Edghill on March 20, 2026, which reclassified iconic Georgetown thoroughfares as “Public Roads,” effectively stripping them from the Mayor and City Council’s (M&CC) jurisdiction.

A “Unilateral Overreach” of Power

Speaking with Nightly News, Narine argued that the Minister of Public Works lacks the legal standing to unilaterally seize municipal assets. He contended that under the existing legal framework governing local authorities, the consent of the City Council is not just a courtesy, but a mandatory requirement.

  • Lack of Consultation: Narine emphasized that the “quiet” nature of the gazetted orders raises serious questions about transparency.
  • Undermining the Law: He described the action as a clear overreach that undermines the Municipal and District Councils Act, which historically empowers the city to manage its own infrastructure.

“The Minister has no legal authority to unilaterally reclassify municipal roads… this represents a clear overreach of power.”Former Mayor Ubraj Narine

Criticism of Current City Leadership

In a surprising turn, the former Mayor also directed some of his frustration toward the current M&CC leadership, including Mayor Alfred Mentore. Narine expressed “shock” at what he perceived as a passive initial response to the government’s maneuver.

  • Passive Resistance: Narine suggested that the current Council should have mounted a far stronger and more immediate physical and legal resistance to prevent the government from gaining a foothold on city property.
  • “More in the Mortar”: Hinting at a deeper, more sinister agenda, Narine warned that this is not just about road maintenance, but a broader strategy to “gut” the Council of its remaining powers.

Political Fallout: “Sinister Plots” and Democratic Erosion

The takeover has triggered a wave of condemnation from across the political spectrum:

  1. PNCR: The main opposition party has labeled the move a “sinister plot” to wrest control of the capital city ahead of the upcoming Local Government Elections.
  2. WIN Party: The newer political outfit described the seizure as a “dangerous erosion of democracy,” warning that the central government is increasingly operating without regard for local democratic institutions.

Government’s Defense: Necessary Infrastructure

Despite the mounting legal threats and public outcry, the government remains unmoved. The administration maintains that the reclassification was lawful and necessary, citing the “dilapidated condition” of key city roads and the M&CC’s alleged inability to manage them effectively as the primary reasons for the intervention.

The Georgetown Street Seizure Conflict

FeatureDetails
Action22 Municipal streets reclassified as “Public Roads.”
Legal BasisRoads Act (Ministerial Order, March 20, 2026).
Ubraj Narine’s StanceIllegal; Overreach of power; Lacks M&CC consent.
Current StatusLegal action being contemplated by M&CC and Opposition.
Key ConcernErosion of local government autonomy and loss of revenue.

A Constitutional Crisis?

As the M&CC prepares to take the matter to the High Court, the dispute over 22 streets has evolved into a fundamental question of who truly governs Georgetown. For Ubraj Narine, the government’s actions set a dangerous precedent that could eventually see the central administration seizing any city asset it deems “poorly managed,” effectively rendering the elected Mayor and City Council obsolete.

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