HGP SPORTS PULSE – OCTOBER 2, 2025

By Delwin Nebblet
- Squash Milestone: The Guyana Squash Association celebrated its 60th anniversary by launching a Hall of Fame, inducting six legends – Ron Hughes, Mike Watkinson, Madu Wellingar, Josephine Whitehead, Carl Ins, and Nicollette Fernandez. Dennis Das received a Lifetime Achievement Award for over 50 years of contribution.
- Karate Tournament: The Guyana Karate Federation hosted its National Tournament 2025 with 120 participants across nine categories. Standout winners included Alvida Forester, Aaron Hopkinson, Nyla Lewis, Keith Beaton, and Amber Rutherford.
- Women’s Football:
- Guyana Police Force FC crushed Foot Conquerors 6-0, with Shannon Thornhill scoring twice.
- GDF thrashed Western Tigers 16-0, led by Zorun Ali (4 goals) and Glendy Lewis (hat-trick).
- Men’s Football: In the Georgetown Association Senior League, Rhythm Squad beat Northern Rangers 2-0, while Beacon FC outscored Black Pearl 6-3 in a high-energy clash.
- Cricket: In Ahmedabad, the West Indies collapsed for 167 all out against India on day one of the first Test. Justin Greaves top-scored with 32. India closed on 121-2, with KL Rahul unbeaten on 53, trailing by just 41 runs.