Saturday, October 4, 2025
HomeNewsCASH GRANT BEFORE CHRISTMAS? VP JAGDEO SAYS ‘THE PRESIDENT IS A MAN...
NewsPolitics

CASH GRANT BEFORE CHRISTMAS? VP JAGDEO SAYS ‘THE PRESIDENT IS A MAN OF HIS WORD’

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
650

By Travis Chase | HGPTV Nightly News

While on the 2025 elections campaign trail, President Irfaan Ali hinted that a cash grant could be on the cards for Guyanese citizens by Christmas 2025.

On Thursday, government spokesman and Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo was asked about the possibility of such a payout. He responded that, “Whatever the President said on the campaign trail will be done… once we say it, we get it done.”

However, Jagdeo stopped short of confirming whether the grant would come this Christmas, instead stressing that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic is in government for a full five-year term, during which “there will be several cash grants.”

When asked whether any potential distribution would be per person or per household, the Vice President dismissed such claims as “a blatant lie” and disinformation, insisting no such discussions have taken place at the government level.

It should be noted that in 2024, Guyanese citizens aged 18 and older benefited from a one-off $100,000 cash grant.

Previous article
WALTON-DESIR SETS SIGHTS ON CHALLENGING GECOM OVER LEGITIMACY OF COMMONWEALTH NATIONALS BEING ALLOWED TO VOTE IN GUYANA’S ELECTIONS
Next article
HGP SPORTS PULSE – OCTOBER 2, 2025
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

FAMILIES MUST BE THE PILLAR OF EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION –...

19 year old remanded to prison for robbing Cellphone from Indian...