CASH GRANT BEFORE CHRISTMAS? VP JAGDEO SAYS ‘THE PRESIDENT IS A MAN OF HIS WORD’

By Travis Chase | HGPTV Nightly News

While on the 2025 elections campaign trail, President Irfaan Ali hinted that a cash grant could be on the cards for Guyanese citizens by Christmas 2025.

On Thursday, government spokesman and Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo was asked about the possibility of such a payout. He responded that, “Whatever the President said on the campaign trail will be done… once we say it, we get it done.”

However, Jagdeo stopped short of confirming whether the grant would come this Christmas, instead stressing that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic is in government for a full five-year term, during which “there will be several cash grants.”

When asked whether any potential distribution would be per person or per household, the Vice President dismissed such claims as “a blatant lie” and disinformation, insisting no such discussions have taken place at the government level.

It should be noted that in 2024, Guyanese citizens aged 18 and older benefited from a one-off $100,000 cash grant.

Like this: Like Loading...