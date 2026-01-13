HARD POLITICS ON FULL PUBLIC DISPLAY BETWEEN GOVERNEMNT AND AZRUDDIN MOHAMED – DR. HINDS AS PPP/C AND WIN TRADE BARBS

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

Leader of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), David Hinds, believes the unfolding public confrontation between the government and members of the Mohamed family reflects what he describes as “hard politics” being played out in full view of the nation.

Dr. Hinds said the exchanges between the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) and We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) are likely to intensify and continue until the conclusion of ongoing extradition proceedings involving Azruddin Mohamed and his father, Nazar Mohamed.

According to Dr. Hinds, the Mohameds appear to be fighting for political and personal survival, particularly in light of U.S. sanctions and indictments. He noted that since those developments, the state has initiated several legal and administrative actions against members of the Mohamed family.

The WPA leader suggested that both sides are now engaged in a tit-for-tat exchange, using public disclosures and media releases as political weapons. He argued that as the pressure mounts, the Mohameds are likely to continue releasing information alleging corruption within government ranks, while the governing party responds with its own counter-narratives.

Dr. Hinds pointed to the circulation of an audio recording on social media, purportedly featuring the voice of Nazar Mohamed making disparaging remarks toward an employee of African descent. The recording has since drawn the attention of the Ethnic Relations Commission, which has announced it will investigate the matter.

He further observed that allegations raised by Azruddin Mohamed against senior government officials, including claims involving Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Susan Rodrigues, have added fuel to the political confrontation, amplifying public scrutiny and deepening national debate.

Dr. Hinds cautioned that while the revelations and counter-revelations may dominate headlines, the broader concern is the impact such confrontations could have on social cohesion and public trust. He described the situation as emblematic of a political culture where survival instincts drive aggressive public engagement, often at the expense of stability.

He concluded that the ongoing saga underscores the intensity of Guyana’s political climate and warned that, as long as the legal proceedings remain unresolved, the public should expect continued verbal and political sparring from both sides.

Like this: Like Loading...