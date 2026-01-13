PRELIMINARY DATA FROM THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2022 CENSUS FINALLY MADE PUBLIC

Preliminary data from Guyana’s long-awaited 2022 Population and Housing Census have been officially released, providing the clearest snapshot yet of the country’s rapidly expanding population.

According to initial figures, Guyana had a population of 878,674 as of September 2022, marking the highest population growth in the country’s history at that time.

Updated projections based on end-of-2024 estimates indicate that Guyana’s population has since increased to 956,044, a further 77,370 people in just over two years.

The figures reflect Guyana’s rapid demographic changes, driven by natural population growth, inward migration, and economic activity in expanding sectors such as oil and gas, construction, and services.

While the data released is preliminary, it is expected to play a critical role in shaping national policy, planning, and resource allocation across key sectors, including housing, healthcare, education, infrastructure, and migration management.

Officials have indicated that more detailed breakdowns—covering age distribution, geographic spread, housing conditions, and employment trends—are expected to be released in subsequent phases as the census analysis continues.

The release of the preliminary census data comes amid growing public interest in population trends and their implications for development, social services, and long-term national planning.

