Wednesday, January 14, 2026
HomeNewsPRELIMINARY DATA FROM THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2022 CENSUS FINALLY MADE PUBLIC
NewsPolitics

PRELIMINARY DATA FROM THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2022 CENSUS FINALLY MADE PUBLIC

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
130

Preliminary data from Guyana’s long-awaited 2022 Population and Housing Census have been officially released, providing the clearest snapshot yet of the country’s rapidly expanding population.

According to initial figures, Guyana had a population of 878,674 as of September 2022, marking the highest population growth in the country’s history at that time.

Updated projections based on end-of-2024 estimates indicate that Guyana’s population has since increased to 956,044, a further 77,370 people in just over two years.

The figures reflect Guyana’s rapid demographic changes, driven by natural population growth, inward migration, and economic activity in expanding sectors such as oil and gas, construction, and services.

While the data released is preliminary, it is expected to play a critical role in shaping national policy, planning, and resource allocation across key sectors, including housing, healthcare, education, infrastructure, and migration management.

Officials have indicated that more detailed breakdowns—covering age distribution, geographic spread, housing conditions, and employment trends—are expected to be released in subsequent phases as the census analysis continues.

The release of the preliminary census data comes amid growing public interest in population trends and their implications for development, social services, and long-term national planning.

Previous article
“ATTENTION WITHOUT ACTION IS MEANINGLESS”- MP SOLOMON TELLS GOV’T AMID AURORA MINES IMPASSE
Next article
HARD POLITICS ON FULL PUBLIC DISPLAY BETWEEN GOVERNEMNT AND AZRUDDIN MOHAMED – DR. HINDS AS PPP/C AND WIN TRADE BARBS
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

GUYANA URGED TO SWIFTLY IMPLEMENT S.O.A

COMMISSIONER BENN ASSURES PUBLIC CYBER ATTACK ISSUE IS UNDER CONTROL