Wednesday, January 14, 2026
DIPLOMATS CALL FOR THE ELECTION OF GUYANA’S OPPOSITION LEADER

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Travis Chase | HGPTV Nightly News

International partners have called for urgent action to restore full functioning of Guyana’s Parliament, as concerns grow over continued delays in convening the National Assembly and electing a Leader of the Opposition.

United States Ambassador to Guyana Nicole Theriot has been quoted in multiple media outlets as underscoring that a functioning opposition is fundamental to any democratic legislature. She joined representatives of the European Union and the United Kingdom in urging that Parliament be convened and a Leader of the Opposition elected without delay.

According to the diplomats, an active Parliament is essential to Guyana’s growth, development, and accountability, particularly as the country navigates significant economic and political transformation.

Canada’s High Commissioner to Guyana, Sébastien Sigouin, adopted a more cautious tone. In comments to the media, he noted that the appointment of an Opposition Leader and the scheduling of parliamentary sittings are matters for Guyana’s constitutional actors to resolve in accordance with the law. He expressed confidence that Guyana’s democratic institutions would ultimately address the issue and allow Parliament to fulfil its responsibilities.

Britain’s High Commissioner Jane Miller, however, was more direct, stating that the election of a Leader of the Opposition should take place “without delay.”

President Irfaan Ali has pushed back against the criticism, maintaining that the selection of an Opposition Leader is entirely an internal matter for the opposition. He described the concerns raised as “absolutely ridiculous,” insisting that the government has no role in determining who the opposition chooses to lead.

Meanwhile, We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) has renewed its call for urgent action, warning that continued delays weaken accountability, representation, and constitutional governance. The party argues that the absence of a fully functioning Parliament deprives citizens of the full benefit of their democratic rights.

WIN is calling on the Speaker of the National Assembly to act immediately, uphold constitutional obligations, and place the interests of the public first. The party maintains that Guyana cannot move forward effectively without an active Parliament and an elected Leader of the Opposition, and that it stands ready to contribute to national progress once constitutional normalcy is restored.

HARD POLITICS ON FULL PUBLIC DISPLAY BETWEEN GOVERNEMNT AND AZRUDDIN MOHAMED – DR. HINDS AS PPP/C AND WIN TRADE BARBS
MOHAMED ORDERED TO STRIP HIS LAND CRUISER OF BULLET PROOF FEATURES
Hgp Nightly News Staff
