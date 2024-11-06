GUYSUCO AT A CROSSROAD AND GOV’T ILL-PREPARED TO DEAL WITH THE SUGAR CRISIS – DR. DAVID HINDS

Dr. David Hinds, the presidential candidate for the Working Peoples’ Alliance, has stated that Guysuco is at a crossroads and the government appears unprepared to address the myriad issues currently plaguing the sugar industry. His comments highlight concerns over the future of this key economic sector. Dacia Richards has more on Dr. Hinds’ remarks and the broader implications for the industry.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT on