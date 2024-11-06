Wednesday, November 6, 2024
GUYSUCO AT A CROSSROAD AND GOV’T ILL-PREPARED TO DEAL WITH THE SUGAR CRISIS – DR. DAVID HINDS

Dr. David Hinds, the presidential candidate for the Working Peoples’ Alliance, has stated that Guysuco is at a crossroads and the government appears unprepared to address the myriad issues currently plaguing the sugar industry. His comments highlight concerns over the future of this key economic sector. Dacia Richards has more on Dr. Hinds’ remarks and the broader implications for the industry.

