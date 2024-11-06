Wednesday, November 6, 2024
PROTEST CONTINUES FOR A SANITIZED VOTERS LIST & IMPLEMENTATION OF BIOMETRICS FOR 2025 GENERAL AND REGIONAL ELECTIONS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Scores of Guyanese, including members of the opposition, gathered in protest at the main office of the Guyana Elections Commission on Tuesday. The demonstrators called for the implementation of biometrics and the sanitization of the voters list to ensure fairness and transparency in the upcoming general and regional elections. Dacia Richards provides more details on the demands and the atmosphere of the protest.

