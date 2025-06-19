Thursday, June 19, 2025
GUYANESE WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN FRENCH GUIANA,HUSBAND TELLS BIZARRE STORY

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Spouse’s Story Raises Doubts

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – A 34-year-old Guyanese woman, Coretta Blair Sandy, who traveled to Cayenne, French Guiana with her spouse Terrence Glasgow on May 29, has been found dead just a short distance from Glasgow’s residence, sparking suspicions and an international investigation.

Sandy’s lifeless body was discovered near a swampy riverside area in the vicinity of her partner’s Cayenne home. Glasgow has since returned to Guyana and relayed what the deceased woman’s mother, Trisha Blair Sandy, described as a “bizarre and unbelievable story.”

“He told me two French men opened fire on them when they went to buy groceries near the Suriname border,” the grieving mother shared with HGP Nightly News. “But nothing he said made sense.”

According to the mother, Glasgow claimed he fled the scene and later sold the firearm to a man with a car to buy a boat pass to return to Guyana. However, inconsistencies in his story and the suspicious proximity of Sandy’s body to his home in Cayenne have raised serious concerns.

Foul Play Suspected

Trisha Blair Sandy believes foul play was involved in her daughter’s death, citing contradictions in Glasgow’s account and his immediate return to Guyana without reporting the incident to local authorities in Cayenne.

“If you knew something happened, why didn’t you tell anyone there? Why did you just leave?” she questioned. “She was found right behind your house.”

She added that, based on her understanding, the couple did not share a troubled relationship, but the circumstances surrounding her daughter’s death must be fully uncovered.

International Investigation Underway

Following his return to Guyana, Glasgow was taken into custody by ranks at the Cove and John Police Station and questioned. He was released on bail on Wednesday, as local authorities in Guyana collaborate with French police to get to the bottom of the suspicious death.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Khali Pareshram confirmed to HGP Nightly News that a joint investigation has been launched between Guyanese and French law enforcement agencies.

The tragic and mysterious death of Coretta Blair Sandi now rests in the hands of both jurisdictions, with her family pleading for justice and clarity.

