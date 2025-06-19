TASERS ARE A LAST RESORT,RANKS URGED TO APPLY SOP’S – TRAFFIC CHIEF

Traffic Chief Urges Public to Report Confrontational Officers – Tasers Now a Lawful Deterrent

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – Traffic Chief, Assistant Commissioner of Police Mahendra Singh, is calling on motorists and pedestrians to report any confrontational or unprofessional conduct by police traffic ranks to the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR).

Speaking on the sidelines of a public event on Tuesday, Singh acknowledged that while law enforcement officers are expected to uphold professionalism, the public also has a right to accountability from the force.

“I’m not making a case that the police are so white and clean,” Singh stated, “but I’m putting you on notice — two wrongs don’t make a right. If the police are engaged in unprofessional conduct, report them to the OPR, the Commissioner of Police, or even to me.”

Use of Tasers Backed by SOPs and Body Cameras

The Traffic Chief also confirmed that police ranks are now equipped with tasers, a measure aimed at addressing violent or physical attacks against officers while on duty.

“Don’t go the way of attacking, and then when tasers are applied — lawfully — you want to complain,” Singh warned.

He explained that the use of tasers is a last resort, governed by standard operating procedures (SOPs), and is always backed by body camera footage to ensure transparency and accountability.

“The SOPs cater for its use — but as a last resort, not the first. The tasers go hand-in-hand with the body-worn cameras to ensure the right circumstances dictate their deployment — not just what the police would like.”

Singh emphasized that all 428 ranks in the Traffic Department are expected to act by the law and SOPs at all times.

A Call for Mutual Respect

The Traffic Chief encouraged dialogue and civility over confrontation, reminding the public that professionalism is a two-way street.

“Violence should never be an alternative to dialogue,” he said, while urging citizens to escalate concerns through the proper channels rather than resorting to aggression.

Like this: Like Loading...