‘MY VOICE WAS SILENCED’, WALTON-DESIR BREAKS RANKS WITH THE PNC/R, FORMS NEW PARTY “FORWARD GUYANA”

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

Mere hours after tendering her resignation from the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), prominent attorney-at-law and parliamentarian Amanza Walton-Desir officially launched a new political party — Forward Guyana — signaling a significant shift in the country’s pre-election political landscape.

In a press conference held Wednesday, a visibly emotional Walton-Desir explained that her departure stemmed from being “repeatedly excluded from key meetings and campaign activities” related to her assigned portfolio. She further stated that her “contributions were undervalued and her voice silenced” within the PNCR.

“It became clear to me that in good conscience, I could not remain where my contributions are undervalued and my voice silenced,” she said.

A Vision for Transformative Leadership

While dismissing the notion that her move was motivated by personal ambition, Walton-Desir emphasized that her decision arose from a “deep sense of duty to the people of Guyana.”

“I step forward out of a deep responsibility to the people of this country and a conviction that something new, something greater, is needed,” she declared.

The newly formed Forward Guyana party, according to Walton-Desir, will focus on leading with integrity, bold conviction, and a people-first approach — qualities she says are in high demand across the electorate.

“It is no longer about parties claiming parliamentary majority. It is about serving with clarity, conscience, and courage,” she noted.

Coalition and Election Strategy

When asked about her past ambitions within the PNCR — including speculation around being considered for the prime ministerial post — Walton-Desir clarified that she had never formally sought any position of power.

Looking ahead to Guyana’s 2025 elections, Walton-Desir said Forward Guyana remains open to forming coalitions, but only with parties that “share core values, clear policies, and a common vision to dismantle systems of corruption, inequality, and exclusion.”

A Bridge to a Better Future

Describing Forward Guyana as “a bridge to a better future built not of concrete, but of courage, conscience, and collective will,” Walton-Desir concluded by calling on all Guyanese who feel left behind by traditional politics to rally behind a movement centered on real change.

The announcement contributes to a growing sense of political realignment ahead of the upcoming general and regional elections, scheduled for September 1, 2025.

