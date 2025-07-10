GECOM APPROVES 21 PARTY SYMBOLS AHEAD OF NOMINATION DAY,ONE PARTY QUITS – GIDDINGS

Thursday, July 10, 2025
By Hgp Nightly News Staff
21 Political Parties Confirmed for 2025 Elections, One Withdraws Ahead of Nominations Day

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — As Guyana approaches its general and regional elections on September 1, 2025, Deputy Chief Elections Officer (DCEO) Anil Giddings has confirmed that 21 political parties will contest the polls, down from an initial 22, after one party opted out at the last minute.

“There are actually 21 symbols now, because we received a very late request to withdraw — I believe that party is the Guyana United Party,” Giddings announced during a media briefing on Nominations Day procedures.

The crucial Nominations Day is set for Sunday, July 14, 2025. On that day, all political parties must submit their Lists of Candidates to the Chief Election Officer. The examination of these lists will begin immediately after the submission window closes.

Giddings outlined the constitutional requirements for parties contesting the National Assembly elections, noting that:

  • A Geographical Constituency List and a National Top-Up List must both be submitted.
  • The National Assembly consists of 65 elected members25 from geographical constituencies and 40 from the national top-up.
  • At least one-third of nominated candidates must be female.

In response to questions about candidate eligibility, Giddings clarified that being charged or arrested does not automatically disqualify a nominee.

“A charge is not a conviction… Arresting a person and putting them before the court does not make them a criminal. It is only upon conviction that such disqualifications take effect,” he explained.

To mitigate any disruptions on Nomination Day — including arrests or other issues — each party is also required to appoint both a representative and a deputy representative, who can manage submissions and substitutions if necessary.

The elections are being closely watched both locally and internationally, and the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has emphasized the importance of adherence to legal and procedural standards to ensure free, fair, and credible elections.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
