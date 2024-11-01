GUYANESE MUST ENSURE GOOD ALWAYS PREVAIL OVER EVIL – PRESIDENT ALI

During the celebration of Deepavali, the Festival of Lights, President Irfaan Ali reminded the nation of the virtues of selflessness and love that the festival epitomizes. This message was part of his address aimed at encouraging unity and compassion among the citizens. Dacia Richards has more details on the president’s festive message.
