‘NO MEETING NEEDED FOR BRUTAS’ INTERDICTION’- SLOWE, ‘THE PROCESS IS SIMPLE, WHAT’S THE HOLD UP’- CONWAY

A former chairman of the Police Service Commission has stated that there is no need for a special meeting to decide on the interdiction of a senior cop who is facing dozens of criminal charges, asserting that the officer should have already been interdicted. More on this story from Travis Chase
