Thursday, March 27, 2025
GUYANA’S GOLD SMUGGLING RACKET:VP JAGDEO SAYS INTELLIGENCE OPERATIONS ONGOING

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Travis Chase | HGPTV Newsroom

Authorities in Guyana have intensified their efforts to crack down on gold smuggling. Several intelligence operations are currently underway to dismantle well-organized smuggling rings and ensure that offenders face the full brunt of the law.

According to security sources, these covert operations are being led by specialized units within law enforcement, with support from international partners, as Guyana seeks to stem the loss of national revenue and curb illicit cross-border trade in one of its most valuable natural resources.

The move follows recent seizures, arrests, and revelations of high-level coordination among gold traffickers, some of whom have ties to foreign operatives and powerful local interests.

Officials have pledged to leave no stone unturned in their mission to protect Guyana’s natural wealth, strengthen the country’s regulatory framework, and bring smugglers and their enablers to justice.

