Thursday, March 27, 2025
HomeCrimeSOCU CONDUCTS ‘GOLD SMUGGLING’ RAID AT BARTICA, GOLD, MONEY SEIZED DURING RAID
CrimeNews

SOCU CONDUCTS ‘GOLD SMUGGLING’ RAID AT BARTICA, GOLD, MONEY SEIZED DURING RAID

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
1110

By Travis Chase | HGPTV Newsroom

There continues to be an unusual silence from the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) following a recent raid connected to an alleged gold smuggling operation at the home of a prominent businessman in Bartica.

The raid, reportedly conducted as part of a broader investigation into illicit gold trading, has sparked speculation and questions about the operation’s nature and potential implications. However, authorities have remained tight-lipped, providing no official details or statements on their findings or subsequent actions.

Sources indicate that the raid targeted evidence related to financial records, gold trading transactions, and possible ties to cross-border smuggling networks.

This development comes as authorities have intensified operations against gold smugglers, aiming to clamp down on activities that threaten national revenue and economic stability.

SOCU’s ongoing silence continues to fuel public speculation about the extent of the investigation and the identities of those involved.

Previous article
GUYANA’S GOLD SMUGGLING RACKET:VP JAGDEO SAYS INTELLIGENCE OPERATIONS ONGOING
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

CRIMINAL COLLUSION IN THE GOLD INDUSTRY

Prisoners kick open prison van door, escaped while being transported to...