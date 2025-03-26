SOCU CONDUCTS ‘GOLD SMUGGLING’ RAID AT BARTICA, GOLD, MONEY SEIZED DURING RAID

By Travis Chase | HGPTV Newsroom

There continues to be an unusual silence from the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) following a recent raid connected to an alleged gold smuggling operation at the home of a prominent businessman in Bartica.

The raid, reportedly conducted as part of a broader investigation into illicit gold trading, has sparked speculation and questions about the operation’s nature and potential implications. However, authorities have remained tight-lipped, providing no official details or statements on their findings or subsequent actions.

Sources indicate that the raid targeted evidence related to financial records, gold trading transactions, and possible ties to cross-border smuggling networks.

This development comes as authorities have intensified operations against gold smugglers, aiming to clamp down on activities that threaten national revenue and economic stability.

SOCU’s ongoing silence continues to fuel public speculation about the extent of the investigation and the identities of those involved.

