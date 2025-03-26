ELECTION FRAUD TRIAL CONTINUES…AMCHAM OBSERVER ADMITS PPP/C WAS MAIN ELECTION DAY INSTIGATOR, CREDIBILITY QUESTIONED

By Tiana Cole | HGPTV Newsroom

In a dramatic turn of events in the ongoing election fraud trial, Rosalinda Rasul, an independent observer representing the American Chamber of Commerce-Guyana (AMCHAM), made a bombshell statement during her testimony in court.

Rasul, who was stationed at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Command Centre on Hadfield Street in March 2020, testified that party agents representing the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) directly instigated the chaos and disruptions during the vote tabulation.

Her statement contradicts earlier narratives and has injected new energy into the high-profile trial, which continues to unravel the events surrounding the controversial 2020 General and Regional Elections.

Observers say Rasul’s testimony could prove pivotal as the court assesses the credibility of witnesses and the chain of events that led to Guyana’s prolonged electoral crisis.

The trial remains one of the most closely watched legal proceedings in recent years, with potential political and institutional implications.

