Friday, June 20, 2025
GUYANA POLICE FORCE TEAMS UP WITH AMETHYST SCHOOL FOR TASER CERTIFICATION TRAINING

Officers from the Guyana Police Force are now receiving specialized training in the use of tasers, following the launch of a new certification course in partnership with the Amethyst School of Martial Arts and Security Training Academy.

The three-day course began on Thursday, June 19, 2025, at the Officers’ Training Centre, and includes participants from both the police and the Guyana Prison Service. The program covers the use of Conducted Energy Weapons (CEW), specifically the TX200P model, along with Body-Worn Camera (BWC) systems.

Deputy Superintendent London chaired the opening session, introducing Assistant Director of Prisons, Mr. Pilgrim, who outlined the scope of the training. According to Pilgrim, this is not just a routine workshop—it is a formal CEW Operator Certification Course designed to ensure that ranks are trained to use tasers lawfully and responsibly.

“This certification ensures that officers operate within established legal frameworks,” Pilgrim told attendees. He also connected the training to broader national priorities, noting its relevance to the security planning ahead of Guyana’s upcoming General and Regional Elections.

He reminded ranks that tasers are to be used only on individuals who refuse to comply with lawful instructions, underscoring the importance of following proper use-of-force procedures.

Also addressing the gathering was Deputy Commissioner and Commander 4A, Mr. McBean, who called the initiative a milestone for the force.

“This is the first time the Guyana Police Force is formally embracing a non-lethal approach of this kind,” he said, encouraging all officers to take the training seriously. He added that those who complete the course successfully would be officially certified.

Chairman of the Joint Services Training Committee, Colonel Souvenir, described the program as a necessary step forward in modern policing. He said the adoption of less-lethal tools like tasers reflects a broader shift toward more measured and professional law enforcement.

The course is one part of the GPF’s wider efforts to improve operational readiness and public trust by ensuring officers are well-prepared and trained in the appropriate use of new tools and technologies.

