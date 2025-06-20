SHEROD DUNCAN AND PANDIT UBRAJ NARINE FREED OF RACIAL HOSTILITY CHARGES

GEORGETOWN — Opposition Member of Parliament Sherod Duncan and former Mayor of Georgetown Ubraj Narine were this morning cleared of charges related to inciting racial hostility, following a ruling by Magistrate Leron Daly.

The charges, which had been pending since 2022, were tied to a protest outside the Georgetown Public Hospital. During the protest, Narine had voiced concern over the treatment of street vendors, while Duncan livestreamed the event on Facebook.

At the time, the Guyana Police Force alleged that the two intentionally shared content aimed at stirring racial tensions. They were both charged under the Racial Hostility Act and the Cyber Crime Act, but were not required to enter a plea. Bail was set at $100,000 each.

Magistrate Daly, in handing down her decision, said the Prosecution failed to produce evidence that the men had incited or attempted to incite racial hostility against any individual or group. She also ruled that the State had not demonstrated any breach of the Cyber Crime Act, noting the absence of evidence involving the use of a computer system or a forensic examination of any device.

Narine’s statements, which were the focus of the charges, involved a public comparison of how the President handled the concerns of vendors compared to his approach to sugar workers and speedboat operators. At one point, he questioned whether his strained working relationship with the President had to do with religious differences—he being Hindu and the President Muslim.

According to Magistrate Daly, the remarks, while provocative, did not cross the threshold of hostility. “The comparison made by Mr. Narine pointed to perceived unequal treatment but did not amount to incitement,” she said.

The Opposition had long maintained that the charges were politically motivated. Both men were represented by attorney Darren Wade.

Following the original charges, the Guyana Defence Force dismissed Narine from his role as a Reserve Officer, citing his conduct during the protest. With the case now dismissed, it remains unclear whether the GDF will review that decision.

Speaking outside the courtroom, Duncan said the ruling was a relief but also a reminder of the political pressure faced by those in public office. Narine, for his part, maintained that he had only been speaking up for vendors who felt ignored.

The decision brings an end to nearly three years of legal uncertainty for the two political figures.

