Friday, June 20, 2025
BREAKING: Juretha Fernandes Says She’s Ready to Serve as APNU’s Prime Ministerial Candidate

By HGPTV
Georgetown, Guyana – Juretha Fernandes, the newly named prime ministerial candidate for the APNU coalition, says she is honored by the nomination and prepared to serve, placing her commitment to collective leadership and national unity at the center of her message to the public.

In a statement following her selection, Fernandes described the appointment as “an immense honor and a profound responsibility.” She credited her journey in politics—from her early days serving on the Bartica Town Council to the national stage—to the people and communities that shaped her along the way.

“This moment belongs to the people of Bartica,” she said, “to the mentors who guided me with patience, and to the countless Guyanese whose struggles and aspirations must always remain at the center of governance.”

Fernandes emphasized that her leadership style is rooted in service rather than status. She spoke of lessons learned through grassroots engagement and stressed that real progress is only possible through collaboration and accountability.

She framed coalition politics as a necessary force in Guyana’s development, especially in what she called a critical moment for the country.

“No single voice, no individual leader can unite our diversity or solve our challenges alone,” she said. “What’s needed is disciplined unity, a shared commitment to policies that put people first.”

Fernandes also voiced her support for APNU leader Aubrey Norton, calling him a “principled leader” and affirming her alignment with the coalition’s vision for a people-centered government.

Her message avoided fanfare, focusing instead on the day-to-day demands of governance—listening, building consensus, and producing tangible outcomes.

“This role is not a platform for personal ambition,” she said. “It’s an opportunity to work within a team dedicated to equitable development, where every Guyanese benefits from our nation’s wealth.”

Fernandes ended her statement with a call for unity and a pledge to uphold the responsibilities of her new role with humility and resolve.

“The task ahead is greater than any one of us,” she said. “But united, we can achieve it—for the people of Guyana.”

