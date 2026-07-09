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Guyana Made Aware Of Suriname’s Plans To Go It Alone On Corentyne River Bridge Project – Surinamese President

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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Bilateral Rift Deepens: Surinamese President Claims Guyana Knew of “Go-It-Alone” Bridge Funding Plan Since February

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GROS ISLET, SAINT LUCIA — In an unexpected and dramatic escalation of a brewing cross-border diplomatic dispute, Surinamese President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons revealed on Tuesday that Guyana was formally notified months ago of Paramaribo’s decision to finance the construction of the multi-million-dollar Corentyne River Bridge independently.

Speaking to the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC) on the sidelines of the 51st Regular CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting in Saint Lucia, the Surinamese Head of State flatly contradicted recent assertions from Georgetown. She clarified that the major policy shift away from a joint-venture framework was explicitly communicated directly to Guyanese President Dr. Irfaan Ali early in the year.

“We didn’t decide it just now; we formally informed the President of Guyana in Saint Kitts and Nevis during our bilateral meetings back in February,” President Geerlings-Simons disclosed. When pressed by regional reporters on how her administration intends to secure the necessary capital for the megaproject independently, she remarked confidently, “We will manage the funding… do not worry.”

The Corentyne Bridge Decoupling: A Growing Diplomatic Divide

The escalating dispute highlights a complete breakdown in bilateral communications regarding what was originally hailed as a shared strategic linchpin for regional integration:

  • The Unilateral Pivot: Surinamese Public Works and Spatial Planning Minister, Stephen Tsang, initially revealed the policy shift during a parliamentary budget debate, declaring flatly, “It must and will be a Surinamese bridge.”
  • The Cost Projection: Initial engineering and design blueprints evaluated the construction of the 3.1-kilometer infrastructure asset at an estimated US$300 million.
  • The Logistical Impact: Intended to permanently replace the aging 27-year-old ferry service between South Drain (Suriname) and Moleson Creek (Guyana), establishing an open overland transit route to French Guiana and Brazil.
  • The Timeline Reset: Bypassing the joint framework legally established under a 2020 Memorandum of Understanding effectively resets the project’s development schedule, likely forcing a completely new international tendering process.

The Surinamese President’s public disclosure directly challenges a series of defensive statements issued by the Government of Guyana over the past week. Following Minister Tsang’s initial parliamentary address, President Ali scoffed at the pronouncement, describing the independent funding model as “complete news to me” and maintaining that his administration would only recognize a joint development framework.

This stance was reinforced by a late-night pushback from Guyana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd. Minister Todd categorically rejected Paramaribo’s claims, stating firmly that during high-level encounters—including a bilateral meeting on May 15—no official signal of departure from the collaborative approach was ever received through established bilateral mechanisms.

As political friction intensifies, the Surinamese Ministry of Finance is actively investigating both solo financing and long-term toll-collection structures to ensure the project’s economic viability. While Minister Todd reiterated that Guyana “stands ready to continue discussions in good faith” to advance the transformational link, the conflicting narratives from both heads of state have cast the immediate future of the Corentyne River Bridge into profound geopolitical uncertainty.

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