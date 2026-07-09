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AFC Calls For Independent Probe Into President’s Farm

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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AFC Backs Demands Probe Into President Ali’s G$5B Long Creek Ranch, Citing Historic Land Irregularities

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The political crossfire surrounding the executive presidency has intensified as the Alliance For Change (AFC) formally joined the chorus of opposition forces demanding an immediate, independent international investigation into the multi-billion-dollar farmland saga that is embroiling President Irfaan Ali.

In a strongly worded political brief issued on Tuesday, the AFC insisted that the Guyanese public is legally and democratically entitled to a full, unredacted disclosure regarding the acquisition, financing, and high-value capitalization of the President’s expansive 150-acre agro-industrial ranch located at Long Creek along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

The party’s intervention follows hard on the heels of explosive public exposés by Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed and subsequent historical tie-ins by the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU). Both factions have leveled sweeping corruption allegations against the Head of State, valuing the state-of-the-art agricultural asset at upwards of G$5 billion—a metric critics argue is completely irreconcilable with a public servant’s standard monthly salary of G$3.7 million.

The AFC’s Transparency & Institutional Mandate

The Alliance For Change has formally called for a multi-agency forensic audit, demanding that key state regulatory bodies and utility providers publicly break their silence to clarify their roles in developing the private estate:

  • The Land Allocation Audit: Demanding that the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GL&SC) release the original application, lease approvals, and spatial boundary logs for the Long Creek property to verify compliance with procurement procedures.
  • The Utility Grid Probe: Requesting a formal disclosure from the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) and water authorities regarding the capital financing and rapid installation of heavy commercial electrical grids and water networks feeding into the ranch.
  • Banking & Proxy Tracking: Calling on domestic financial institutions to verify that no state leverage or political influence was utilized to secure high-volume private development loans or commercial credit lines.
  • PEP Compliance Review: Asserting that as a prominent Politically Exposed Person (PEP) under international anti-money laundering frameworks, the President must independently prove that his private assets are entirely insulated from state resources.

“We are witnessing a highly troubling double standard within our national land distribution framework,” an AFC executive statement noted heavily. “Thousands of ordinary Guyanese citizens and small-scale farmers have spent decades languishing in bureaucratic lines, waiting for tiny, single-acre allocations of agricultural land—frequently receiving far less acreage than they formally requested. Against that stark backdrop, the public deserves to know the exact legal maneuvers under which the sitting President successfully secured a sprawling 150-acre highway footprint.”

The AFC pointedly reminded the nation that the acquisition of these specific highway corridors has long been a point of contention for the Head of State. The party highlighted that the issue first came to public attention during Ali’s previous tenure as the Minister of Housing and Water, directly tied to the 19 fraud-related criminal charges brought against him by the Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU), which were later discontinued following his assumption of the presidency in 2020.

Accusing the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration of actively fostering a systemic culture of executive corruption, the AFC urged civil society groups and the wider public to maintain strict scrutiny over the rapid accumulation of wealth by government officials and their immediate relatives. With three major opposition factions now presenting a unified front against the administration on this issue, the pressure on President Ali to move beyond his initial defenses of “political blackmail” and present itemized banking proofs has reached a critical bottleneck.

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