HomeArticlesGOV'T MOVES TO TIGHTEN CONTRACT MANAGEMENT AFTER PRESIDENT’S ACCOUNTABILITY WARNING
ArticlesBUSINESSNewsPolitics

GOV’T MOVES TO TIGHTEN CONTRACT MANAGEMENT AFTER PRESIDENT’S ACCOUNTABILITY WARNING

By HGPTV
0
53

HGP Nightly News- The government is moving to tighten how public contracts are managed, with Permanent Secretaries now being instructed to ensure that contractors deliver goods and services on time, at the agreed quality, and within the terms of their contracts.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, said the move follows a meeting convened last week by President Irfaan Ali with Permanent Secretaries, Regional Executive Officers, other accounting officers, and members of Cabinet.

That meeting focused on the implementation of the government’s development programme, as well as accountability, prudent financial management, and the proper use of public resources.

According to Dr. Singh, President Ali made clear that he expects the strictest standards of public accountability to be followed across all ministries, regions, and government departments.

Dr. Singh said he later convened a follow-up meeting with all Permanent Secretaries, on the President’s instruction, to discuss tighter contract management.

He explained that this refers to the systems used to oversee government contracts with suppliers and service providers.

One of the main instructions issued was that contracts must be implemented exactly as agreed. This means that goods and services must be delivered in the quantity stated, at the quality required, and within the timeline set out in the contract.

Dr. Singh said Permanent Secretaries were specifically reminded that government expects timely contract implementation.

Where contractors miss their deadlines, Permanent Secretaries have been instructed to impose liquidated damages. These are financial penalties included in government contracts when a contractor fails to deliver within the agreed timeframe.

He said if contractors still fail to deliver after the liquidated damages period begins, ministries and agencies are expected to move swiftly to terminate those contracts.

The issue of performance bonds was also addressed. Dr. Singh said most contractors providing goods and services to the government are required to have performance bonds in place. These bonds allow the government to recover costs if contractors fail to meet their obligations.

Permanent Secretaries have now been told that they are responsible for ensuring that performance bonds are in place and do not expire or lapse.

The government is also moving to end the use of contract contingencies as a flexible way to adjust prices. Dr. Singh said any variation from the original contract price must now return to the authority that first approved the contract.

He said the measures are intended to create a stronger administrative system to ensure contractors are held to their obligations.

According to Dr. Singh, the overall goal is to make sure citizens receive the goods and services government contracted for in a timely manner.

He said the new instructions form part of a wider set of measures being pursued by the Ali administration to improve the quality of service delivered to citizens.

Previous article
38 INDIAN WORKERS DEMAND JUSTICE, RETURN HOME
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID