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Nandlall Says Farm Controversy Has “Oxygenized” The Opposition

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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“They’ve Been Handed an Oxygen Mask” — Attorney General Nandlall Slams Opposition’s “Desperate” Rush to Exploit Presidential Farm Dispute

By Antonio Dey HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, has launched a blistering counter-offensive against opposition forces, accusing them of desperately latching onto the unfolding controversy surrounding President Irfaan Ali’s Long Creek agricultural farm to resuscitate what he described as their “flatlined and dying” political relevance.

Speaking during his weekly televised program, Issues in the News, which was widely rebroadcast on Tuesday evening, the Attorney General argued that the multi-pronged attacks coordinated by the political opposition are nothing more than a headline-grabbing theatrical spectacle.

Nandlall stated that the opposition benches—having failed to produce any viable alternative economic or social policy to counter the ruling administration’s explosive national development agenda—suddenly found a political lifeline when the U.S.-sanctioned Mohamed family released an explosive video detailing the President’s 150-acre highway ranch. According to the state’s chief legal officer, the subsequent rush by A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and the Alliance For Change (AFC) to demand multi-agency forensic audits is a transparent attempt to manufacture an artificial crisis.

“They were completely flat, with absolutely zero policy ideas, until they were suddenly handed this oxygen mask,” AG Nandlall remarked sharply during the broadcast. “They are actively scoping out the landscape, trying to outdo one another in a frantic race to see who can make the most ridiculous, bombastic claims. They have converted a private, legally sound agricultural investment into a circus to dominate a public conversation they’ve been locked out of for months.”

The State’s Legal & Legislative Rebuttal Matrix

The Attorney General broke down the administration’s formal stance, addressing both the timeline of the farm dispute and the controversial presidential pension amendments:

  • The Presidential Return: Nandlall stated there is zero need for opposition factions to compete for media space, confirming that President Ali will personally lay bare his banking proofs, land titles, and Integrity Commission certificates immediately upon his return from the CARICOM summit in Saint Lucia.
  • The 2009 Legislative Clone: Addressing claims regarding the Former Presidents (Benefits and Other Facilities) Bill 2026, Nandlall clarified that the text is an exact statutory clone of the original 2009 Act, with absolutely no additions or expansions.
  • The Codification Rationale: The Attorney General explained that the bill simply restores a formalized, transparent, and predictable framework for former heads of state, removing the arbitrary, ad-hoc political capping introduced by the previous APNU/AFC administration.

“The opposition is attempting to manufacture a sinister narrative by linking a standard, restorative piece of legislation to a private land asset,” the Attorney General argued. “The reality is that the Former Presidents Act of 2009 was passed to formalize and clarify a convention that has existed since independence. There is no mystery here, no hidden agenda, and certainly no new material additions designed to benefit any sitting official.”

Nandlall closed his presentation by urging the Guyanese public to remain level-headed and ignore the opposition’s “coordinated disinformation campaign.” He maintained that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration remains fully committed to its transparent governance structure, promising that the executive branch will comprehensively dismantle the bribery and corruption allegations with cold, documented facts within a matter of days.

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