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Ship With 88 Containers Of Relief Supplies Heading For Venezuela

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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Guyana and CARICOM Allies Dispatch 88-Container Emergency Fleet to Earthquake-Ravaged Venezuela

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Demonstrating profound diplomatic solidarity and a unified regional humanitarian response, a massive cargo vessel loaded with 88 containers of emergency relief supplies officially set sail from the BK Wharf at Kingston, Georgetown, on Tuesday evening, bound for Caracas, Venezuela.

Overseeing the vessel’s departure on behalf of President Irfaan Ali, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, finalized the logistics for the multi-million-dollar cargo fleet. The deployment serves as a coordinated regional lifeline for Guyana’s western neighbor, which was plunged into a catastrophic state of emergency after twin 7.2- and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes struck the country’s densely populated northern states on June 24, 2026. The devastating natural disaster resulted in widespread structural collapses, thousands of severe injuries, and significant loss of life.

The emergency shipment represents an extensive, joint mobilization campaign executed by Guyana alongside seven participating member states of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), specifically the governments of Belize, The Bahamas, Saint Lucia, Grenada, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Tactical Cargo Manifest: June 24th Earthquake Relief Fleet

The unified Caribbean relief shipment was packed at central logistics hubs to ensure rapid, seamless field distribution upon arrival:

  • Industrial Contraband & Provisions: 88 high-volume ocean freight containers, fully packed with life-saving pharmaceuticals, emergency medical supplies, baby formula, and non-perishable food staples (including mass-packaged Guyanese rice).
  • Water & Sanitation Assets: 300 heavy-duty black water storage tanks to immediately restore basic sanitation grids in areas suffering from ruptured municipal water lines.
  • Civil Infrastructure Logistics: Two pieces of heavy, earth-moving engineering equipment to immediately bolster localized urban search-and-rescue (USAR) operations and debris-clearance teams.
  • Transit Timeline: The vessel is navigating an accelerated maritime corridor and is expected to make port entry in Venezuela within four days of its Tuesday night departure.

“Immediately after the occurrence of this horrific disaster, President Irfaan Ali, in what can only be described as a profound gesture of good neighborliness, conveyed his deepest sympathies at the tragic loss of life and his concern for the thousands injured,” Dr. Ashni Singh noted to reporters on the wind-swept Kingston wharf. “Beyond the formal diplomacy, President Ali immediately mobilized a massive national and regional framework to turn condolences into immediate, material action.”

Minister Singh extended deep appreciation on behalf of the state to the seven CARICOM nations that immediately shipped their contributions to Georgetown for consolidation. He similarly praised the “spontaneous and incredibly generous” response of the Guyanese private sector, ordinary civic organizations, and the large community of Venezuelan nationals currently residing in Guyana, all of whom spent the past week volunteering at packing facilities like the Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO) to sort and prep the items.

Addressing the intricate security and distribution logistics of sending a massive state-backed shipment into Caracas, Dr. Singh disclosed that the operation is directly tied to a broader international humanitarian network. The Government of Guyana remains in tight coordination with United States federal counterparts who maintain an active disaster-response presence on the ground.

Upon arrival, the 88 containers, earth-moving machinery, and water assets will be formally handed over to the on-site U.S. humanitarian team to guarantee that the supplies are distributed optimally to the most vulnerable displaced families, children, and elderly citizens across the devastated baseline sectors.

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