By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The bitter diplomatic stalemate gripping the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has formally escalated into a historic legal battle. Following intense pressure from Trinidad and Tobago, regional heads of government have officially resolved to seek an advisory opinion from the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) regarding the procedural legality of Secretary-General Dr. Carla Barnett’s re-election.

The decision was finalized following an intense executive session at the CARICOM Heads of Government Retreat on Monday, July 6, 2026, in Saint Lucia. Moving under the strict statutory provisions of Article 212 of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas, the regional bloc has formally requested that the sub-regional court interpret the rules governing secretarial tenure. To prevent an absolute administrative paralysis across regional ministries, heads of government confirmed that the current reappointment status quo will be strictly maintained until the CCJ delivers its definitive ruling, ensuring the continuity of daily community operations.

However, as regional leaders prepare their legal briefs for the Port of Spain-based court, prominent Guyanese political scientist and activist Dr. David Hinds is sounding a fierce alarm. In an exclusive interview with HGPTV Nightly News, Dr. Hinds warned that the escalating public warfare threatens to completely fracture the fragile foundations of Caribbean unity over an excessive, localized focus on a single bureaucrat.

“Trinidad and Tobago is raising an issue of transparency, and that is fine—if there is a valid point regarding transparency, then sit down and execute the necessary institutional reforms,” Dr. Hinds argued dynamically. “But do not make this an aggressive, personalized campaign about Dr. Carla Barnett. This bitter public dispute foreshadows a deep, worrying absence of true regional integration.”

The Constitutional Referment Framework

The executive communique issued out of Saint Lucia outlines a delicate balance between legal scrutiny and administrative continuity:

The Article 212 Invocation: Formally activates the CCJ’s original jurisdiction to deliver advisory opinions on the interpretation and application of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas.

Formally activates the CCJ’s original jurisdiction to deliver advisory opinions on the interpretation and application of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas. Status Quo Safe-Guards: Dr. Carla Barnett will remain fully in office as Secretary-General past her August 2026 expiration date, maintaining full executive powers until the court rules.

Dr. Carla Barnett will remain fully in office as Secretary-General past her August 2026 expiration date, maintaining full executive powers until the court rules. The Governance Mandate: Reaffirms that the broader review of CARICOM’s structural governance—originally agreed upon in Saint Kitts and Nevis—aims to strengthen the institutional framework, not to target individuals.

Reaffirms that the broader review of CARICOM’s structural governance—originally agreed upon in Saint Kitts and Nevis—aims to strengthen the institutional framework, not to target individuals. The Dissenting Brief: Triggered by a comprehensive, 22-page legal objection spearheaded by Trinidad and Tobago’s leadership, which flatly refuses to recognize the Belizean economist’s extended term.

Dr. Hinds directed his sharpest criticism at what he described as the toxic personalization of the controversy by certain regional heads, contending that vital questions of institutional reform are being willfully conflated with malicious, direct character attacks on the region’s top diplomat.

“You do not publicly abuse highly qualified professionals who could have easily gone anywhere else in the world to serve elite international organizations, but instead consciously decided to stay and serve this geographic region,” Dr. Hinds asserted heavily to reporters.

The political scientist maintained that while member states possess every democratic right to audit and optimize CARICOM’s decision-making protocols, a public spat of this nature sends a damaging signal to the global community. As CARICOM’s legal registries prepare to file the historic Article 212 petition, civil society architects are urging the CCJ to deliver a swift, dignified resolution to prevent a long-standing administrative rift from permanently undermining the economic and social integration goals of the wider Caribbean family.