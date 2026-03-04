GUYANA-LINKED GOLD TRADER IN ALLEGED MONEY LAUNDERING AND HEZBOLLAH FINANCING NETWORK.

By| Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

— International law enforcement agencies have identified a prominent Guyanese gold trading company, with dual operations in Newark, New Jersey, and Guyana, as a central node in a sophisticated trade-based money laundering (TBML) network. Intelligence assessments suggest the operation may be funneling illicit proceeds to support Hezbollah, the Lebanon-based militant group designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization by the United States.

While no criminal convictions have been issued at this stage, the multi-jurisdictional probe—involving the FBI, DEA, and IRS-CI—paints a detailed picture of a transnational criminal enterprise masquerading as a legitimate commodity trader.

The Mechanics of the Operation

The investigation focuses on “Trade-Based Money Laundering,” a method that disguises criminal proceeds by mispricing gold imports and exports.

Bulk Currency Movements: The company reportedly filed repeated currency declarations through U.S. reporting systems, moving millions in cash through Newark and other ports.

The company reportedly filed repeated currency declarations through U.S. reporting systems, moving millions in cash through Newark and other ports. Black Market Exchange: Investigators found associations with Black Market Peso Exchange (BMPE) schemes, typically used to wash narcotics proceeds from South American cartels.

Investigators found associations with schemes, typically used to wash narcotics proceeds from South American cartels. Shell Entities: The network allegedly utilized a maze of shell companies and couriers across Canada, Dubai, and the Caribbean to obscure the true origin and destination of the funds.

The Hezbollah Connection

The most alarming aspect of the intelligence report is the suspected link to terror finance.

Financial Lifeline: Law enforcement assessed that the company “may be engaging” in money laundering to sustain Hezbollah’s economic stability.

Law enforcement assessed that the company “may be engaging” in money laundering to sustain Hezbollah’s economic stability. Commodity Mispricing: Hezbollah has a documented history of using the gold trade to move value globally, bypassing traditional banking sanctions.

Hezbollah has a documented history of using the gold trade to move value globally, bypassing traditional banking sanctions. Geopolitical Reach: The report portrays a network bridging the gap between Latin American gold mines and Middle Eastern financial hubs, using the United States as a strategic transit point.

Investigative Findings: Suspected Patterns

Alleged Activity Description Narcotics Proceeds Ties to individuals involved in large-scale drug trafficking. Visa & Alien Fraud Allegations of facilitating visa fraud and human smuggling rings. Currency Declarations suspicious financial activity reports totaling millions in U.S. dollars. Counterfeit Goods Potential links to the trafficking of counterfeit merchandise.

Broader Context: The “Guyana Shield” Crackdown

This Newark-based investigation follows “Operation Guyana Shield” (December 2025 – January 2026), an Interpol-backed crackdown that saw nearly 200 arrests across Brazil, Guyana, and Suriname. During that operation, several men were detained in Guyana on suspicion of money laundering for organized crime groups with ties to major gold-exporting firms.

The current Newark probe marks an escalation in international efforts to target the “high-level” facilitators of the illicit gold trade who operate within the U.S. financial system.

Like this: Like Loading...