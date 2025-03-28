Friday, March 28, 2025
GUYANA E-PASSPORT OFFICIALLY LAUNCHED

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Dacia Richards | HGPTV Newsroom

The Government of Guyana has officially launched a new ten-year electronic passport (e-passport), promising citizens a safer, more efficient, and convenient travel experience.

The launch event took place amid much anticipation, with officials emphasizing that this significant advancement will streamline travel procedures for Guyanese citizens worldwide. The new e-passport is equipped with advanced security features, including a biometric chip, intended to significantly enhance passport security, reduce instances of identity fraud, and meet international travel standards.

Ministerial representatives highlighted the improved durability and extended validity of the passport, now lasting ten years compared to the previous five-year period, which reduces the frequency and associated costs of renewal.

Officials further noted that the new electronic passports align with global standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), thus positioning Guyana at the forefront of international travel security and convenience.

Citizens are encouraged to transition to the new electronic passports as they become available, ensuring smoother and more secure travel experiences globally.

