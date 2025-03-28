Friday, March 28, 2025
ELECTION FRAUD TRIAL…LEGAL BATTLE OVER GECOM’S COMMAND CENTER SITE VISIT HEATS UP DURING ONGOING ELECTION FRAUD TRIAL

By Tiana Cole | HGPTV Newsroom

On the ninth day of the closely watched election fraud trial, tensions escalated between prosecution and defense attorneys as discussions centered on a proposed site visit to the Ashmin’s Building, which served as the Guyana Elections Commission’s Command Centre during the controversial March 2020 General and Regional Elections.

During Thursday’s proceedings, the defense team requested that the court physically visit the Ashmin’s Building, arguing that such a visit would provide crucial context and clarity regarding witness testimony on alleged irregularities during vote tabulation.

However, the prosecution immediately challenged the proposal, describing the request as unnecessary and potentially disruptive. This led to intense exchanges, with both sides presenting strong arguments about the relevance and procedural implications of the suggested site visit.

The judge is yet to rule on the matter, with a decision expected in subsequent hearings.

The case continues to attract national and international attention due to its potential implications on the country’s electoral integrity and democratic institutions.

