Guyana Champions Smart, Sustainable And Inclusive Future For Caribbean Tourism At 2026 Sotic Opening

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

KINGSTON, GEORGETOWN — Positioning ecotourism and community-led hospitality as primary drivers of diversified economic growth, environmental preservation, and regional integration, Guyana officially welcomed regional tourism ministers, policy directors, and industry executives for the opening of the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s (CTO) State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC) 2026.

The flagship regional summit opened at the Atlantic Conference Centre, Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre, Kingston, Georgetown, convened under the theme: “Tourism Futures: Smart, Sustainable, and Inclusive.”

Addressing delegates, both President Dr. Irfaan Ali and Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Susan Rodrigues outlined a forward-looking paradigm for the Caribbean hospitality sector, urging the region to transition away from traditional sun-and-sand marketing toward high-value digital integration, cross-border intelligence sharing, and community wealth generation.

Minister Susan Rodrigues: Tourism Intelligence and Grassroots Value Retention

Opening the policy discussions, Minister Susan Rodrigues stated that the expansion of the regional visitor economy must be anchored in the rigorous protection of natural ecosystems while ensuring that revenues flow directly into indigenous and rural settlements:

Smarter Planning and Technology: Rodrigues called for Caribbean destinations to deploy modern data analytics and “tourism intelligence” to inform policy decisions, destination management, and cross-border marketing.

Rodrigues called for Caribbean destinations to deploy modern data analytics and “tourism intelligence” to inform policy decisions, destination management, and cross-border marketing. Community-Level Value Retention: Emphasizing that economic inclusivity must be tangible, Rodrigues stressed that when an international traveler books an indigenous eco-lodge, purchases local arts and crafts, consumes indigenous agricultural produce, or hires a resident guide, the economic surplus must remain anchored within that village economy.

Emphasizing that economic inclusivity must be tangible, Rodrigues stressed that when an international traveler books an indigenous eco-lodge, purchases local arts and crafts, consumes indigenous agricultural produce, or hires a resident guide, the economic surplus must remain anchored within that village economy. Capitalizing Eco-Enterprises via GDB: Highlighting the newly operationalized Guyana Development Bank (GDB), Minister Rodrigues pointed to the state development lender’s zero-interest, zero-collateral lending windows as a structural catalyst designed to convert grassroots tourism concepts into commercially viable ventures.

“The bigger question is how do we collaborate better… tourism intelligence,” Minister Rodrigues emphasized.

“Tourism is constantly championed… the Guyana Development Bank is our response to that challenge and provides support that can help turn viable ideas into sustainable businesses.”

President Ali: ‘Go Bigger’ and Adopt Arabian-Style Digital Tourism

In his keynote address to Caribbean leaders and international partners, including Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Chief of Operations Ivan Alonso, President Dr. Irfaan Ali challenged the sector to radically disrupt conventional Caribbean tourism products:

Expanding Regional Vision: Ali warned that incremental shifts will leave the Caribbean vulnerable to global competition, insisting that regional destinations must adopt bold, high-scale thinking that empowers young creatives and micro-enterprises.

Ali warned that incremental shifts will leave the Caribbean vulnerable to global competition, insisting that regional destinations must adopt bold, high-scale thinking that empowers young creatives and micro-enterprises. Benchmarking Against Global Digital Models: The Head of State pointed directly to the innovative strategies deployed by Arabian Gulf states such as Qatar , which utilize cutting-edge digital tourism portals, immersive virtual reality previews, and hyper-curated marketing to stimulate global traveler demand before they even board a flight.

The Head of State pointed directly to the innovative strategies deployed by Arabian Gulf states such as , which utilize cutting-edge digital tourism portals, immersive virtual reality previews, and hyper-curated marketing to stimulate global traveler demand before they even board a flight. Showcasing Authenticity: Ali noted that digital packaging must be designed to excite international consumers while centering authentic Caribbean culture, culinary traditions, and heritage.

“Unless we find an approach that pushes… the thinking is that we have to go bigger,” President Ali declared.

“You can experience Qatar… the market and product is designed in a way to excite you.”

Regional Blueprint for SOTIC 2026

The opening day reinforced a collective regional consensus that Caribbean growth can no longer rely on enclave tourism models. With the conference running through October 9, 2026, plenary sessions will examine collaborative aviation connectivity, regional visa harmonization, and joint marketing campaigns across CARICOM territories.