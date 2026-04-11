ONLINE PASSPORT APPLICATION SYSTEM SET TO LAUNCH WITHIN WEEKS

“Goodbye to the Lines”: Fully Online Passport System to Launch Within Weeks

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The era of waking up before dawn to stand in long lines at the Central Immigration and Passport Office is coming to an end. President Dr. Irfaan Ali announced on Saturday, April 11, 2026, that Guyana’s first-ever fully online passport application system is in its final stages of testing and is expected to launch within weeks.

The move is a major win for both local citizens and the diaspora, promising a streamlined, digital-first experience that integrates biometric security with global standards.

The End of Geographic Barriers

For decades, Guyanese living in the hinterland or overseas faced significant logistical hurdles when renewing or applying for travel documents. The new platform aims to erase these boundaries.

Global Accessibility: President Ali emphasized that the system is designed to serve Guyanese “wherever they are,” allowing applications to be submitted from smartphones or computers in London, New York, or Lethem.

President Ali emphasized that the system is designed to serve Guyanese allowing applications to be submitted from smartphones or computers in London, New York, or Lethem. Biometric Integration: The “backend” of the system is currently being synced with international biometric standards. This ensures that the digital data captured is secure and compatible with border control systems worldwide.

The “backend” of the system is currently being synced with international biometric standards. This ensures that the digital data captured is secure and compatible with border control systems worldwide. Reducing Congestion: Once operational, the system is expected to eliminate the “passport office rush” in Georgetown, freeing up immigration officers to focus on more complex verification tasks rather than manual data entry.

A Pillar of the “Digital One Guyana” Strategy

The online passport system is not an isolated project but a critical component of a massive digital overhaul of public services.

E-Certificates: The government is simultaneously developing platforms for electronic birth and death certificates , which will likely serve as the foundational documents for the online passport portal.

The government is simultaneously developing platforms for , which will likely serve as the foundational documents for the online passport portal. The E-Wallet Revolution: President Ali noted that a national electronic payment system is also under development. This will include e-wallet services, allowing citizens to pay for their passport fees instantly through the app.

President Ali noted that a is also under development. This will include e-wallet services, allowing citizens to pay for their passport fees instantly through the app. Modernization Goals: The President stated that these advancements are intended to “position Guyana to keep pace with global technological standards,” thereby transforming the country into a regional leader in e-governance.

The Future of Citizenship

As the government moves toward the final rollout, the “long-anticipated” platform represents more than just convenience; it is a symbol of a modern Guyana. By integrating birth records, digital IDs, and passport services into a single digital ecosystem, the administration is making “Government at your fingertips” a reality. For the thousands of Guyanese who have spent years in the heat of the Camp Street lines, the “final stages” of this project can’t finish soon enough.

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