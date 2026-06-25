Guterres Warns Governments Against Deeper Oil And Gas Dependence

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

LONDON, ENGLAND — Delivering a blistering keynote address at the London Climate Action Week Summit, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres issued a sweeping, uncompromising rebuke to global governments and fossil fuel titans. Guterres warned that the international community cannot continue expanding oil and gas production while simultaneously claiming to confront the escalating climate crisis.

The UN Chief framed the current global landscape as a converging, “tale of two crises”—a severe climate crisis pushing the planet closer to catastrophic ecological tipping points, and a volatile energy crisis exposing the structural fragility of national economies still dangerously hooked on hydrocarbons.

“On the surface, these crises may seem separate,” Guterres told delegates. “But they share the same destructive force: fossil fuels. And they demand the same answer: a fast, fair transition to clean energy.”

Citing a science-based roadmap, Guterres noted that global greenhouse gas emissions must peak immediately and fall steeply within this decade if the world hopes to achieve global net-zero targets by 2050. Yet, he argued, the planet remains dangerously off track. To illustrate this stagnation, the Secretary-General pointed to data from the International Energy Agency (IEA), which reveals that roughly 70% of current methane emissions from oil and gas operations can be entirely eliminated using existing technologies at low or zero net cost.

Despite these readily available solutions, the fossil fuel sector allowed approximately 167 billion cubic meters of natural gas to be wastefully flared globally—a massive volume equivalent to the entire African continent’s annual gas consumption. Guterres demanded that every major emitter significantly step up and over-deliver on the transition commitments originally established at the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference (COP28).

Pivoting his focus from industrial emissions to corporate windfalls, the UN Chief targeted the record-breaking profits being accumulated by fossil fuel giants, as regional wars, political instability, and supply shocks send global oil prices climbing. He urged corporate suites to redirect those proceeds toward supporting vulnerable families and accelerating renewable capital placement.

Framing the climate battle as an issue that extends far beyond environmental metrics, Guterres concluded that the transition away from oil and gas is fundamentally a struggle over job creation, economic development, and systemic fairness—asserting that the international community must decide who ultimately pays the price for a broken, hydrocarbon-dependent global energy model.