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Police Sergeant Granted High Court Bail After Challenging Remand In Shooting Case

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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David Lall Granted $200,000 High Court Bail, Disputing Amputation Shooting Account

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Police Sergeant David Lall, who was recently remanded to prison on attempted murder and felony firearm charges after a chaotic highway shooting that cost a local gold miner his leg, has successfully secured his pre-trial release. The breakthrough came after the High Court overturned an initial magistrate’s ruling denying him bail.

Acting through his prominent defense counsel, Stacey Goodings, Sergeant Lall filed an urgent Fixed Date Application for judicial review in the High Court. Goodings fiercely argued that the June 17 decision by Magistrate Tamieka Clarke to deny bail was legally unreasonable. The defense maintained the ruling completely ignored established statutory principles, including Lall’s uncompromised constitutional right to liberty and the fundamental presumption of innocence.

The application underscored that Lall is a dedicated, active serving member of the Guyana Police Force with a fixed place of abode, poses zero flight risk, and fully cooperated with all homicide and internal affairs investigators throughout the multi-week probe. Finding merit in the defense’s dynamic constitutional petition, the High Court subsequently granted the Police Sergeant bail in the sum of $200,000, pending the formal trial.

The severe criminal indictments stem from a bloody confrontation that erupted on April 12, 2026, at Chanta Creek along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway. Lall stands formally accused of attempted murder and discharging a loaded firearm with intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or cause grievous bodily harm to 37-year-old gold miner Carlos Trotman. Trotman, who sustained a devastating gunshot wound to his knee, ultimately had to undergo a life-altering amputation of his left leg due to severe vascular trauma.

The high-profile legal battle has exposed two radically conflicting narratives surrounding the events of that evening:

  • Sergeant Lall’s Account (Self-Defense): Lall maintains he was socializing and consuming beverages with relatives when they were suddenly cornered and violently attacked by a hostile mob wielding stones, heavy pieces of wood, and cutlasses. The officer claims he drew his service-issued Glock 9mm pistol and fired out of absolute necessity to save his family from imminent bodily harm.
  • Carlos Trotman’s Account (Unprovoked Assault): Conversely, Trotman—represented by attorney Samuel Glasgow—vehemently disputes the officer’s self-defense claim. The gold miner alleges he merely stepped in to peacefully de-escalate a dispute involving disruptive patrons at a resort he proudly owns. Trotman claims an intoxicated Lall threatened him, tracked him as he left the premises, and fired two distinct shots directly at him. Trotman further alleges that as he lay bleeding on the ground, Lall stepped over him and pulled the trigger a third time, but the weapon fortunately malfunctioned.

With Sergeant Lall now released from pre-trial detention and maintaining his innocence, the High Court’s intervention sets the stage for a highly explosive evidentiary trial when the matter returns to the magistrate’s court calendar on July 14, 2026.

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