Second Venezuelan Remanded In Ak-47 Rifle Smuggling Probe

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

WALES, GUYANA — A 54-year-old Venezuelan national has become the second individual formally charged and remanded to prison as state intelligence agencies aggressively unravel a massive transnational arms-smuggling ring, following the historic seizure of 23 AK-47 assault rifles and over 500 rounds of live ammunition in Region Three earlier this month.

The defendant, Juan Felipe Gonzales, a resident of Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo, appeared under heavy police escort on Monday before Magistrate Rhondell Weaver at the Wales Magistrate’s Court. Gonzales was slapped with the indictable charge of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, violating Section 33 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act.

The charge stems from a highly coordinated, joint tactical sting operation executed on June 11, 2026, at a property in Schoonord, West Bank Demerara, by operatives from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU). Gonzales, who went into hiding immediately following the raid, was cornered and arrested by intelligence ranks on June 18.

During the swift arraignment, Gonzales was not required to enter a plea to the indictable offense. Citing the grave nature of the firearms cache, the severity of the potential penalty, and his status as a flight risk, prosecutors vehemently objected to bail. Magistrate Weaver upheld the state’s arguments, flatly denying bail and remanding Gonzales to prison until July 14, 2026, pending a comprehensive case report.

The prosecution of Gonzales follows the initial arraignment of 27-year-old Jonathan David Gans, a Venezuelan construction worker residing at Great Diamond, East Bank Demerara. Gans was caught on-site during the initial June 11 raid and was previously charged with separate counts of Possession of a Firearm Without a Licence and Possession of Ammunition Without a Licence.

While the Ministry of Home Affairs and CANU directorates have maintained absolute secrecy regarding the technical particulars of the weapons cache, intelligence sources indicate that investigators are tracking cross-border logistical networks to determine the origin and final destination of the military-grade rifles.

The high-stakes seizure stands as one of the largest illegal arms discoveries made on Guyanese soil in recent decades. The operation has triggered a sweeping, multi-agency investigation involving international law enforcement partners to determine whether the high-caliber arsenal was smuggled through porous riverain borders to arm local criminal syndicates, or if it was destined for illegal mining camps in the volatile Venezuelan Bolívar state.