GTU BACKS DOWN: UNION WITHDRAWS CONTEMPT CASE AGAINST TOP GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS

Georgetown, Guyana – September 29, 2025 – In a stunning reversal, the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) has quietly pulled the plug on its high-profile contempt of court battle against Attorney General Anil Nandlall, Finance Minister Dr. Ashni Singh, and several other senior government officials.

The showdown, which had been brewing since Justice Sandil Kissoon’s April 2024 ruling, accused the government of outright defiance after it allegedly refused to deduct and remit union dues from teachers’ salaries, despite the court’s clear orders. Justice Kissoon had ruled that while teachers have the right to strike, the government’s decision to halt dues deductions was unconstitutional and grounded in bad faith.

But as the case dragged on, the Attorney General struck back. On September 12, 2025, Nandlall filed to have the contempt proceedings thrown out, arguing they were riddled with technical flaws. He claimed the GTU failed to serve officials properly, filed too late under the Contempt of Court Act, and even ignored provisions of the State Liability and Proceedings Act, which governs whether the State itself can face contempt actions.

The drama escalated further when, during a hearing, an oral request was made for Justice Kissoon to recuse himself, since he had delivered the original ruling. The judge agreed, sending the case back to the Chief Justice for reassignment. But before it could move forward, the GTU suddenly served notice withdrawing the proceedings altogether, effectively conceding defeat in what had been touted as a fight for teachers’ rights.

The Attorney General, flanked by a legal team including Darshan Ramdhani KC and several state counsel, appeared ready for battle. Instead, he walked away with a clean win after the GTU folded, leaving teachers across the country questioning whether the union has lost both its leverage and its bite.

