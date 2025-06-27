Friday, June 27, 2025
PPP/C CALLED OUT FOR BULLYING TEACHERS FOR LACK OF SUPPORT, MCDONALD SAYS THIS MUST STOP

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
GTU President Condemns Political Intimidation Against Teachers Ahead of Elections

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

Coretta McDonald, the newly elected President of the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU), is calling out what she describes as threats and political intimidation aimed at public servants—particularly teachers—who support opposition parties in the lead-up to the September 1, 2025, general and regional elections.

In an exclusive interview with HGPTV Nightly News, McDonald, who is also an opposition Member of Parliament, emphasized that teachers have a constitutional right to freedom of political association.

“To threaten teachers—that is a no-no for us,” McDonald said. “The Constitution of this country gives every citizen the right to choose whichever political party they wish to support.”

She referenced Article 160 of Guyana’s Constitution, which establishes that voters cast ballots for party lists, not individual candidates, ensuring citizens—including public servants—have the right to vote for any party of their choice.

McDonald noted that public servants supporting the ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) are not being targeted or threatened, and questioned the double standard.

“At the PPP/C’s last congress, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education was there—up front and personal,” McDonald said. “No one questioned her right to support the PPP/C. So why should teachers be threatened for supporting another party?”

She recalled statements from the Minister of Education defending the PS’s right to participate in political activities, and said the same standard must apply to all public servants.

McDonald revealed that the union has received multiple reports from teachers expressing concern about intimidation and threats, and confirmed that the GTU is currently engaging its members on the matter.

“You can’t tell me which religion or which political party I should be a part of—it’s unfair,” she stated. “I call on all those responsible for issuing threats to stop it immediately.”

McDonald labeled the alleged actions as bullying, saying it undermines the rights of those tasked with shaping the nation’s future and must be publicly condemned.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
