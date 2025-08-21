Thursday, August 21, 2025
PPP/C TELLS DISCIPLINED SERVICES: “WE HAVE DELIVERED, AND WE WILL DO MORE”

By HGPTV
Georgetown, Guyana – August 20, 2025 – The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has assured members of the Disciplined Services that their service and sacrifice will continue to be rewarded, as the party outlined both its record over the past five years and its commitments for the next term.

In a statement signed by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, the PPP/C told officers that their families’ safety and prosperity remain central to the party’s vision. “Just as you protect our nation, we are committed to ensuring that your families live in safety and security as well. We recognize your vital role, and we will continue to equip and support you so that both your service and your loved ones are safeguarded with dignity and pride,” the letter read.

The party highlighted several measures already implemented, including the restoration of the one-month tax-free bonus, which has added $2 billion more per year to the disciplined services. Salaries were increased, the pay scale adjusted upwards, and officers saw accelerated promotions, improved working conditions, and expanded training and scholarship opportunities.

Looking ahead, the PPP/C pledged to deliver higher wages and salaries, support for home ownership, expanded scholarship and childcare facilities, improved healthcare, recreational facilities, and healthier working environments. “Your families, too, must share in this prosperity,” the statement said, noting visible changes across Guyana such as new roads, schools, hospitals, and housing.

Framing the election as a choice about proven leadership, the PPP/C argued that only it has the track record to keep the disciplined services and their families secure. “Others may promise, but we have proven, time and again, that we act, not just speak,” the statement continued.

“On Election Day, the choice is clear: only the PPP/C can keep your families, your careers, and our nation safe, stable, and strong.” The message closed with a call for unity and strength. “Together, let us move Guyana forward—in unity, in strength, and in prosperity.”

HGPTV
