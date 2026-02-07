ADRIAN DUTCHIN AMONG VETERAN MUSICIANS READY TO COMMAND THE MASH SOCA FINALS STAGE

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

Guyanese music icon and six-time Soca Monarch Adrian Dutchin is officially stepping back into the competitive arena for the 2026 Mashramani Soca Competition. The veteran sensation will be one of the headline acts vying for the crown on February 20, 2026, at the Linden Bus Park—a venue known for its high-energy atmosphere and passionate soca fans.

“Born and Grow”: A Patriotic Anthem

In an exclusive sit-down with HGPTV’s Antonio Dey, Dutchin revealed the inspiration behind his 2026 entry, “Born and Grow.” The track is designed as a nostalgic tribute to Guyanese roots, specifically calling out the distinct cultures of Berbice, Linden, and Essequibo.

“When you see your flag flying when you’re abroad, it sparks something in you,” Dutchin explained. “This song is that anchor. It’s for everyone who grew up here, left, or stayed—it’s about that shared Guyanese identity.”

Cultural Resilience and the “Orange Economy”

Dutchin, who has lived and performed extensively overseas, praised the adaptability of the Guyanese people. He highlighted the government’s “Orange Economy” initiative, which aims to provide institutional support and financing for creatives in music, fashion, and the arts.

The veteran artist encouraged his peers to:

Embrace Faith: Stay authentic to their craft and believe in their cultural product.

Stay authentic to their craft and believe in their cultural product. Leverage the 60th Anniversary: With Guyana celebrating its 60th Independence Anniversary (Diamond Jubilee) this year, Dutchin believes the timing is perfect for local music to gain international traction.

With Guyana celebrating its (Diamond Jubilee) this year, Dutchin believes the timing is perfect for local music to gain international traction. Focus on Strengths: He advised younger artists to stay resilient in the face of setbacks and to avoid conforming to industry trends that don’t align with their natural style.

The Road to the Crown

The competition on February 20th is expected to be one of the fiercest in recent years. With a $120 million investment from the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport to elevate the 2026 “Mash” festivities, the stakes are higher than ever.

Key Upcoming Events:

Feb 14: Calypso Monarch (Mabaruma) & Children’s Costume Parade (Georgetown)

Calypso Monarch (Mabaruma) & Children’s Costume Parade (Georgetown) Feb 15: Dancehall Monarch (Kitty Seawall)

Dancehall Monarch (Kitty Seawall) Feb 20: Soca Monarch Finals (Linden Bus Park)

Soca Monarch Finals (Linden Bus Park) Feb 21: Chutney Monarch (Albion Stadium)

Chutney Monarch (Albion Stadium) Feb 23: Grand Republic Day Costume & Float Parade

Dutchin remains confident that the evolving landscape of Guyanese music—supported by growing tourism and national pride—will ensure that local talent finally receives its well-deserved global recognition.

