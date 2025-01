Shurwayne Holder Vickram Bharrat Clash:

On Monday, Shadow Minister of Natural Resources Shurwayne Holder and Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat engaged in a heated clash during Day 2 of the ongoing National Budget Debate. The exchange focused on the performance of key components in both the oil and non-oil sectors, with differing views on the progress and challenges faced.

Antonio Dey has the details.

